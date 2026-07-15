Nigerian youngster Zadok Yohanna has earned a place in the 2026 Golden Boy top 100 rankings

The Brighton forward will compete against some of world football's brightest teenage stars for the prestigious award

Several players of Nigerian descent also made the latest shortlist ahead of November's announcement

Nigerian forward Zadok Yohanna has taken another major step in his rapidly rising career after being named among the world's top young footballers in the latest 2026 Golden Boy rankings.

The 19-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion winger secured the 80th position on the prestigious top 100 list, joining elite youngsters such as Lamine Yamal, Estevao Willian, Ethan Nwaneri and other highly rated prospects competing for this year's coveted prize.

Zadok Yohanna signing his Brighton & Hove Albion contract. Photo by Brighton

Source: UGC

Yohanna's rise continues after Brighton move

Yohanna joined Brighton earlier this summer from Swedish side AIK Stockholm on a five-year contract running until June 2031.

The Nigerian attacker earned the move after an outstanding campaign in Sweden, where he registered five goals and four assists in 18 league appearances, establishing himself as one of the country's most exciting emerging talents.

His impressive displays also earned him a maiden Super Eagles invitation for the 2026 Unity Cup, although AIK declined to release him because of an injury concern and ongoing transfer negotiations with Brighton.

The latest rankings from Tuttosport further underline Yohanna's growing reputation, with the teenager finishing ahead of Brighton teammate Babis Kostoulas, who ranks 83rd.

Several players of Nigerian heritage also feature on the list, including Arsenal sensation Ethan Nwaneri, Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha, Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor, SV Elversberg midfielder Francis Onyeka, and Juventus prospect Jeff Ekhator.

The winner of the 2026 Golden Boy award will be announced in November. Paris Saint-Germain star Désiré Doué claimed the honour in 2025, joining previous winners such as Mario Götze, Renato Sanches, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Nigeria's latest rising star

Yohanna's inclusion among Europe's finest young talents reflects his remarkable progress over the past year and reinforces expectations that he could become one of the Premier League's breakout stars.

The Golden Boy award recognises the best Under-21 footballer playing in Europe and has previously served as a launchpad for several players who later became global superstars.

Yohanna rejects Yamal comparisons

Legit.ng previously reported that Zadok Yohanna dismissed comparisons with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal despite growing excitement around his rapid development following his move to Europe.

Instead, the Nigerian teenager revealed that Manchester City legend Riyad Mahrez has always been his biggest inspiration, explaining that teammates in Nigeria even nicknamed him after the Algerian because of his dribbling style and ability to glide past defenders.

Source: Legit.ng