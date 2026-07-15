Funke Akindele shares the one actor and filmmaker she looks up to

Funke Akindele revealed the top movie figure who played a major role in shaping her storytelling and filmmaking journey

The actress shared how learning from her inspiration helped her develop her craft while embracing her humble beginnings

Akindele also reflected on her own success and how she now inspires a new generation of filmmakers

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed that American entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is one of her biggest inspirations in the film industry.

The award-winning star recently shared on her X page that Perry’s work greatly influenced her early storytelling and writing techniques.

Funke Akindele finally names the actor and filmmaker who motivates her success. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

“Tyler Perry is one of my role models, and I learnt a lot from watching his films, especially when it came to storytelling and writing,” she wrote.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with learning from someone you admire. In fact, that’s how many great journeys begin.”

Akindele stressed the importance of embracing humble beginnings and continuous growth.

“I’ve never been ashamed of my humble beginnings, and I never will be,” she said.

“Over the years, I broadened my knowledge, attended workshops, sharpened my craft through experience, and found my own voice. And I’m still learning because growth never stops.”

She added that she is grateful to now inspire younger filmmakers, just as Perry inspired her.

“Today, many upcoming filmmakers say they’ve learnt from my work, and I’m truly grateful for that. That’s how creativity is passed on. We learn, we grow, and we inspire others. Never be ashamed of where you started. Keep learning. Keep growing.”

Akindele’s career has been marked by record-breaking success. In 2023, her film Battle on Buka Street became Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie with ₦640 million.

She broke another record in January 2024 when A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nollywood film to gross ₦1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Later that year, Everybody Loves Jenifa set a new record as West Africa’s highest-grossing film. Most recently, Behind the Scenes crossed the ₦2 billion mark, cementing her status as one of Nollywood’s most successful filmmakers.

See Funke Akindele's X post praising Tyler Perry:

Funke Akindele reveals her role model in acting and filmmaking. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele explains dancing to promote her movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele explained why she dances to promote her movies.

She explained that the practice began out of necessity during Battle on Buka Street when she lacked funds for a conventional PR campaign, so she created dance content at home and shared it online until audiences connected with it.

Akindele emphasised that dancing is part of her personality, not a calculated act, and credited her mother for passing down the love of dance while stressing that other filmmakers can choose their own unique promotional styles.

Source: Legit.ng