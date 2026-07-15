Frederick Leonard issued a public warning after fraudsters began using his name to collect money from aspiring actors under the guise of auditions

Leonard clarified that he has not scheduled any auditions for his production company and stressed that auditions are free anywhere in the world

Fans reacted to the warning, with some revealing they nearly fell victim to the scam before noticing nothing was posted on his verified accounts

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Frederick Leonard has raised the alarm over an ongoing scam where fraudsters are impersonating him to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public, particularly aspiring actors.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram account on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Leonard addressed the issue directly, calling out those behind the scheme as "some lazy Nigerian youths, unscrupulous elements, and fraudsters" who have been collecting fees from people by claiming to organise auditions on his behalf.

Frederick Leonard issues warning to fans about scam using his name. Credit: freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

The actor, who responded to support from fans after his separation from actress Peggy Ovire, was emphatic that no such auditions exist.

"Auditions are free anywhere in the world. They are meant to discover new talents. I have not scheduled any auditions for my production company," he stated, adding that any legitimate announcement would come exclusively through his verified social media accounts.

His caption on the post reinforced the message:

"This is to state that I Frederick Leonard is not conducting auditions or asking people to pay for auditions anywhere! IF and when the need for that arises, there will be a proper announcement on my VERIFIED ACCOUNTS."

Frederick Leonard's warning comes amid the wave of impersonation targeting Nigerian celebrities on social media.

Legit.ng reported that actor IK Ogbonna debunked viral rumours that he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over an international romance scam.

He attributed the false claims to fake social media accounts created in his name.

Frederick Leonard sends warning message to fans about fake auditions. Credit: freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Watch Frederick Leonard's public service announcement on Instagram:

Fans React to the Scam Warning

The responses from followers ranged from alarm to near-misses, with several users admitting they had already encountered the fraudsters.

@riyanxeally wrote:

"Frederick Leonard is a powerful name Will remain powerful too We will spread the word Zaddy"

@ibukun_rotimi shared:

"I was shocked at first o said the almighty Freddieleonard.. that's impossible immediately I blocked… sir I look forward to work with you.. am an actor and a trial will convince you"

@ibukun_rotimi also added:

"Yes sir ohh I almost fall victim thank God immediately he said o should secure a chance with 15k I just knew it was a scam cuz I came to your page on ig and nottin like that… Omo Naija"

What Tosin Silverdam said about Frederick Leonard's estranged wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam shared a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage with Frederick Leondard amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress took in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video.

Source: Legit.ng