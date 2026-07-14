Helen, a Nigerian lady living in Cape Verde, shared advice for single parents and hair stylists considering a move to the island nation

She mentioned a skill in demand in Cape Verde and encouraged those planning to relocate to arrive with financial backing

Her TikTok video drew dozens of questions from Nigerians eager to learn more about life and work opportunities in Cape Verde

Helen, a Nigerian woman based in Cape Verde, sparked interest online after sharing practical relocation advice.

Her post was targeted at single parents and skilled workers thinking about making the move to the island nation.

In the comments section of her TikTok video that quickly drew attention from Nigerians exploring options beyond the usual japa destinations, Helen replied directly to a follower who had asked whether hairstyling could sustain a livelihood in Cape Verde.

Lady advises those willing to relocate to Cape Verde. Photo credit: Helen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hairstyling in demand in Cape Verde

Helen confirmed that the skill held real value in the country, describing it as a genuine advantage for anyone arriving with that trade.

She encouraged prospective relocators to also come with enough money to keep themselves afloat while building a client base or securing employment, rather than arriving and expecting immediate income.

For those who already had a loyal clientele back home, she suggested that a gradual approach to establishing a business after arrival was entirely possible.

She also addressed the specific concerns facing single parents, urging them to sort out the fundamentals before travelling.

Planning ahead for accommodation, day-to-day living costs, and childcare arrangements for any child coming along was her core message for that group.

Reactions as lady in Cape Verde advises Nigerians

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments.

@Lady B said:

"Sis pls am a hair stylists both pedicure and massage can I get job there."

@Onyemaechi Jay said:

"Good sister please I have a family lady preparing to come to CAPE VERDE. Please what's the difference between CAPE VERDE and the Ireland."

@Olasunkanmi@suko added:

"In fact you are so kind, I really appreciate you for replying to each and every one, May Almighty Allah continue to bless you."

@Oluwateniola added:

"Mama please am in your dm please I want to know more about cape verde."

See the post below:

Nigerian woman relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.

The travel vlog captured the emotional moment she said goodbye to her mother at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng