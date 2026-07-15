Social critic VeryDarkMan was honoured with a traditional title by the Oluwo of Iwo during a colourful palace ceremony that drew attention online

The activist arrived at the palace with coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest before taking part in the historic event

One particular moment from the visit, where VDM observed a revered Yoruba tradition before the monarch, quickly became the talking point among fans

Controversial social critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has added a traditional title to his growing list of recognitions.

The activist was honoured by the Oluwo of Iwo and Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, during a palace ceremony held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

VDM was honoured with a traditional title by the Oluwo of Iwo during a colourful palace ceremony. Photos: VDM.

Source: Instagram

During the event, the monarch conferred on VDM the title Atayese One of Nigeria, Orisha Nla.

Photos from the palace showed the online personality dressed in a colourful Aso Oke outfit as he received the honour in the presence of palace chiefs and supporters.

VDM royal gesture catches attention

Another memorable moment from the visit was when VDM prostrated before the Oluwo in line with Yoruba cultural tradition.

Earlier videos also captured him arriving at the palace alongside coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest.

The Oluwo, dressed in full traditional regalia, welcomed the activist warmly as guests watched and recorded the ceremony, making the royal visit one of the most talked-about moments online.

See Instagram images from VDM's installation here:

Reactions trail VDM's new traditional title

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@fq.entertainer stated:

"Poor man pikin don get maximum voltage and influence. It pays to be good and have legit integrity bless up"

@akunwata_13 noted:

"The greatest manipulator in the whole wideworld 🌍 please keep manipulating me I love it . abeg ratels follow my page"

VDM arrived at the Oluwo of Iwo palace with coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng