VDM Bags Prestigious Traditional Title From Oluwo of Iwo During Royal Palace Visit
- Social critic VeryDarkMan was honoured with a traditional title by the Oluwo of Iwo during a colourful palace ceremony that drew attention online
- The activist arrived at the palace with coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest before taking part in the historic event
- One particular moment from the visit, where VDM observed a revered Yoruba tradition before the monarch, quickly became the talking point among fans
Controversial social critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has added a traditional title to his growing list of recognitions.
The activist was honoured by the Oluwo of Iwo and Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, during a palace ceremony held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
During the event, the monarch conferred on VDM the title Atayese One of Nigeria, Orisha Nla.
Photos from the palace showed the online personality dressed in a colourful Aso Oke outfit as he received the honour in the presence of palace chiefs and supporters.
VDM royal gesture catches attention
Another memorable moment from the visit was when VDM prostrated before the Oluwo in line with Yoruba cultural tradition.
Earlier videos also captured him arriving at the palace alongside coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest.
The Oluwo, dressed in full traditional regalia, welcomed the activist warmly as guests watched and recorded the ceremony, making the royal visit one of the most talked-about moments online.
See Instagram images from VDM's installation here:
Reactions trail VDM's new traditional title
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@fq.entertainer stated:
"Poor man pikin don get maximum voltage and influence. It pays to be good and have legit integrity bless up"
@akunwata_13 noted:
"The greatest manipulator in the whole wideworld 🌍 please keep manipulating me I love it . abeg ratels follow my page"
VeryDarkMan sets condition for Mr Jollof
Last video of slain Lagos NURTW leader Toba Ijaya emerges as details about his final moments surface
Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.
Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.
After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.