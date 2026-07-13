A video of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke energetically leading praise and worship at a Sunday church service went viral on social media

Dressed in white Agbada and sunglasses, Adeleke held the microphone at the podium and kept the congregation fully engaged throughout the session

Nigerians reacted warmly online, with many linking his vocal strength and musical flair to the same family genes that produced Afrobeats star Davido

A video of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke taking the microphone during a Sunday church service has set social media buzzing, with many Nigerians pointing out that musical talent clearly runs deep in the Adeleke bloodline.

The footage circulating online, which was recorded during a church service on Sunday, July 12, 2026, captured the governor at the podium in a flowing white traditional Agbada and sunglasses, singing with real conviction while worshippers around him danced, raised their hands and joined the praise session.

Video of Governor Ademola Adeleke leading praise and worship trends. Photo: aadeleke_01/davido

Source: Instagram

Governor Ademola Adeleke's voice remained steady and on pitch throughout the extended clip, drawing just as much admiration as his energy.

The governor is the uncle of global Afrobeats star Davido, and the video quickly became a reference point for fans who have long noticed a shared performance quality in the family.

Commenters joked that Davido had an excellent teacher at home long before he ever stepped into a recording studio.

Beyond the entertainment angle, the clip resonated because it showed a sitting governor fully absorbed in communal worship, an image many Nigerians found refreshing and deeply relatable given how music and spirituality are woven together in everyday life across the country.

Watch Governor Adeleke lead praise and worship at the church service here:

Netizens react to Governor Adeleke's church dance

The video drew a flood of comments from across the country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mrkichub wrote:

"Governor Adeleke on the mic in church! The musical genes definitely run in that family. Davido didn't fall far from the tree. Love seeing leaders worship like this."

@lizzykasi shared:

"Inspirational to see high profile individual worshipping God, some of them decided to use their position for intimidation and so on. This reminds us that some of them are still compassionate. Kudos to Gov. Adeleke"

@kingberryo commented:

"I too love this man I swear tell me why God won't make him prevail over his enemies"

@Bola_gold231 said:

"Dancing Governor😂. Happiness is free sha.. so far his working in his state I don't see anything wrong in this"

@el_raymond stated:

"No wonder King David was not poor even Solomon his son became the wealthiest man in history.

@Altarbond added:

"Rich man dey praise God like this, but one hungry frustrated being will be forming Atheist in the name of being woke."

Video of Governor Ademola Adeleke singing and dancing in church stirs reactions. Photo: aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke celebrates Pastor Adeboye’s 84th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrated Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, on his 84th birthday.

In a video shared online, Adeleke was seen serenading the cleric with Christian songs and dance moves during a courtesy visit.

The governor’s joyful tribute came shortly after another viral clip showed him drumming energetically at an Islamic event in Osogbo.

Source: Legit.ng