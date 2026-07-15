A video of Kate Henshaw dancing with Trinity House Senior Pastor Ituah Ighodalo at a church event went viral on Sunday

The actress stunned in striped trousers, white blouse, and matching headwrap at the elegant, well-decorated celebration

Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from excitement to playful speculation about the duo

A video capturing Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw sharing a lively dance moment with Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, has set social media ablaze after it began circulating from what appeared to be a church celebration in July.

In the clip, Henshaw moves energetically on what looks like a reception floor decorated with floral arrangements, gold pillars and red table linens.

Kate Henshaw surprises fans as video of her dancing with Pastor Ituah goes viral. Credit: @k8henshaw, @pastorituahighogalo

Source: Instagram

After she finishes dancing, Pastor Ighodalo gives her a gentle tap on the back with a warm smile. The video quickly caught the attention of blogs and fans alike.

Kate Henshaw's Style Steals Attention

The actress turned heads in a coordinated ensemble featuring a striped skirt and white blouse, finished off with a striking striped headwrap and pearl earrings.

Nigerians react to viral video of Kate Henshaw dancing before Pastor Ituah. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The celebratory atmosphere, filled with formally dressed guests in vibrant African attire, provided a fitting backdrop for the moment.

Henshaw, known for her bold personality on and off screen, appeared fully at ease in the setting, drawing smiles from those around her.

Watch Kate's dance moment that got everyone talking

Fans React to the Kate Henshaw’s Clip

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with followers serving up everything from admiration to cheeky commentary.

@val_sampson95 wrote:

"We see we don't judge 🌚"

@shopwith.extera commented:

"I just remember the gist now now🥰"

@oasisofanordinarygirl shared:

"I just wish it works out for both of them though! Love them😍😂"

@suss_zzy fired back:

"We see and we judge"

@mary4elias added:

"Seriously glamma you live AMEBOO and that's y I love u"

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo opens up on alleged marriage plan to Kate Henshaw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ituah Ighodalo granted an interview about his alleged remarriage plan to Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, years after losing his first wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

During an interview with media personality Osayuwamen Saleh on Upgradetv, the clergy spoke about his last marriage to the late event planner.

According to him, he was not aware that he was remarrying any woman and congratulated the blogger, who broke the news.

Source: Legit.ng