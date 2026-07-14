Yoruba actor Oluwole Cole, known as Baraka, revealed he was never paid for campaign work he did for Tinubu in 2023

Baraka said he and other campaigners gave up acting and MC gigs to support the presidential race but received none of the promised money

Despite being owed, Baraka said he will back Tinubu in 2027, expressing confidence that Seyi Tinubu will eventually pay him

Nollywood actor Oluwole Cole, popularly known as Baraka, has revealed that he campaigned for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election without receiving any payment, yet he has no plans to withdraw his support ahead of the 2027 race.

The Lagos Island-born Yoruba actor made the disclosure in an interview with African A-List, where he spoke candidly about his involvement in political campaigns and the financial sacrifice that came with it.

Actor Baraka says he remains committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu despite his experience during the 2023 presidential campaign. Photo: official_barakaa/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to Baraka, he and several other campaigners put their careers on hold to work for Tinubu's presidential bid, only to be left empty-handed after the election.

"During the 2023 election, I campaigned for Tinubu, but we were not given any money. At the time, many of the people who campaigned left their jobs to do so. As for me, aside from acting, I also work as an MC, and I know how much I can earn in a month," he said.

The actor went further to explain the extent of what he gave up during that period.

"I lost some work opportunities during that period, just like others did. I also missed out on some acting gigs, and in the end, we were not given the money we were promised."

Nollywood actor Baraka has shared his thoughts on politics, campaign promises and his continued backing of President Bola Tinubu. Photo: official_barakaa/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Baraka speaks on his faith in Seyi Tinubu

Despite the unpaid dues, Baraka struck a remarkably optimistic tone when discussing the future.

Rather than expressing bitterness, he singled out the president's son, Seyi Tinubu, as someone he trusts to eventually make things right.

"As for me, Seyi Tinubu will still pay my own money. He is a good man, so he will settle me. I'm from Lagos Island; politics is part of our way of life. I'm involved in politics, and I will continue to support Tinubu. I can't leave him," he said.

Baraka attributed his unwavering loyalty partly to his upbringing, noting that political involvement is a core part of the culture of Lagos Island communities.

For him, stepping away from Tinubu is simply not an option, regardless of what he is still owed.

Watch Baraka speaking on supporting Tinubu in the video below:

City Boy Movement launches Abuja retreat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the City Boy Movement opened its inaugural National Retreat in Abuja on Monday, July 14, 2026, bringing together leaders and stakeholders from across Nigeria.

The three-day event featured the swearing-in of the National Working Committee and State Directors, alongside speeches urging unity, grassroots mobilisation, and commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Director-General Francis Oluwatosin Shoga set a bold target of 10 million votes, stressing that success would come from real engagement at the community level rather than digital campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng