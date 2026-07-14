A Canada-based doctor known as Doctor Zo warned that Carter Efe's emotional visa plea video could be misinterpreted by US immigration authorities

Doctor Zo urged Carter Efe to delete the video immediately, noting that US immigration now monitors applicants' social media activity closely

The doctor also dismissed claims that Seyi Tinubu could influence a US Embassy visa officer on Carter Efe's behalf

A Canada-based doctor identified as Doctor Zo has raised serious concerns about the viral video in which comedian Carter Efe broke down in tears over his repeated US visa denials, warning that the clip could actually hurt his chances of ever getting approved.

Speaking directly to Carter Efe in a video that has since gained traction online, Doctor Zo urged the comedian to take the post down without delay.

Doctor Zo addresses Carter Efe’s plea over visa struggle. Photo credit@carterefe/@doctorzo

Source: Instagram

According to the doctor, US immigration officials have become increasingly vigilant about applicants' social media activity, and the tearful video could be read as evidence that Carter Efe has no intention of returning to Nigeria after any potential visit.

"I think Carter Efe made a mistake and should delete that video immediately," Doctor Zo said. "US immigration now pays close attention to people's social media, and they could interpret the video differently, suggesting he may not intend to return to Nigeria."

Why the video could backfire

The concern centres on a key requirement of a US tourist visa: that the applicant can demonstrate strong ties to their home country and a genuine intention to return. A video in which someone appears devastated at being denied entry could, in the eyes of a consular officer, suggest the opposite, that the individual is desperate to remain in the United States rather than visit temporarily.

Doctor Zo addresses Carter Efe’s video after visa struggle. Photo credit@doctorzo

Source: Instagram

Doctor Zo also addressed the widespread speculation that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, could intervene on Carter Efe's behalf, firmly shutting down that idea.

"Seyi Tinubu has no influence over the visa officer at the US Embassy in Nigeria," he said plainly.

Despite his warnings, Doctor Zo made clear he holds no ill will towards the comedian.

"Carter Efe is a good guy, and I sincerely hope things work out for him," he added, framing his advice as a caution for others who might consider going public with similar frustrations.

Recall that Cater Efe had gained admission into Kai Cenat’s University and had plans to go there before he was denied a visa.

Nigerian social media users sympathised with his situation, while others questioned the wisdom of making such a personal struggle so public.

Here is the X video of Doctor Zoo speaking to Carter Efe's video:

Carter Efe speaks about baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had opened up about his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, explaining why he is single and how the breakup changed his life.

The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned his loyalty.

Efe declared that he would stay single forever, explaining that he is the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without any concerns; however, fans were not happy with his utterance after seeing videos of what he allegedly did to his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng