Afrobeats superstar Davido sparked a fresh conversation online after he shared the unexpected behind-the-scenes story of how his team shot the music video for his hit song Aye years ago

The singer claimed the makeup artist who stepped in as the lead vixen later had a serious disagreement with the original pageant model, who missed the shoot over contract issues

Davido has now issued a rare apology and retracted his statement after the makeup artist went on social media to publicly debunk the story and declare her love for her friend

Davido has responded after the video vixen from his 2014 hit Aye dismissed his claim that she had a fallout with the original model chosen for the shoot.

Legit.ng reported that the singer had earlier shared the behind‑the‑scenes story during an interview, but the vixen quickly corrected him online.

Afrobeats singer Davido admits his mistake and apologises as the Aye music video vixen clears the air about her relationship online. Photo: davido/dmannysglow

Source: Instagram

The make‑up artist who stepped in as vixen, identified on Instagram as Shanira Manny, said there was never any disagreement between her and the pageant queen, stating that the original model is her friend and one of the best humans in her life.

Her response came after Davido explained that the original vixen, a beauty pageant contestant, had to withdraw at the last minute because of contractual obligations.

According to him, his team had already prepared for the shoot when the pageant organisers reminded her manager that she was under contract and could not feature in the video.

With production set to begin and no chance to reschedule, Davido said they quickly decided to use the pageant queen’s make‑up artist instead.

The Unavailable hitmaker added that the unexpected switch became part of the video’s success story, but claimed the make‑up artist later fell out with the original model.

After Manny’s clarification, Davido reacted with a short comment that drew attention online.

“They didn’t fall out my bad 🤣”

His reply was seen as a rare moment of humility and accountability from the superstar, sparking reactions across social media platforms including X and Instagram.

Read Davido's comment on the Aye behind-the-scenes story in the post below:

Social media users praise Davido for his rare humility after he accepts his error regarding the true story behind his famous Aye music video. Photo: davido/dmannysglow

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Davido's rare public correction of his previous claims about the Aye music video vixen

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans praised the superstar for his rare display of humility and accountability.

@dmannysglow:

"thanks baba u get mouth ❤️ ❤️"

@officialwaynewurld:

"you are an incredible story teller boss. See as i dey watch am on repeat 😍"

@essiobuma:

"No wahala na just make story sweet it's okay 😂😂😂. After all you are THE and MY GOAT"

@chiommygold:

"they fell out", "oops they didn't fall out" which one should we go for David? 😄"

@marshallbakare:

"@davido LEGEND ❤️❤️❤️ You're the GOAT for real 🐐 👏👏👏"

@didifairy_ng:

"@davido 🤣😂 Idolo said what he said 😂✌🏼🤣 truth or not.. The gist sweet una Abi he nor sweet 🤣😂"

@dave_cog:

"man always free and happy sharing stories 🤣🤙"

Davido praises Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido praised billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu after he announced his decision to step down as the Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa.

Elumelu will retire on August 21, 2026, after completing his 12-year tenure and handing over to incoming chairman Emmanuel N. Nnorom.

Reacting to the leadership change, the Afrobeats singer showed his admiration by dropping a short and supportive comment for the banking executive.

Source: Legit.ng