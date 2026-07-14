March and March confirmed the assassination of its Ekurhuleni leader, Andile Somgxada, who was gunned down outside his home on Saturday, July 4, 2026

Somgxada was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but died from his wounds the following Thursday, July 9, 2026

March and March spokesperson Sandile Dube said the movement has been receiving death threats across South Africa over its stance on illegal migration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

South Africa- Anti-illegal immigration movement March and March has confirmed the killing of its Ekurhuleni leader, Andile Somgxada, who died after being shot in what the organisation has described as an assassination.

Somgxada was shot on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as he was leaving his home, was taken to the hospital for treatment, but did not survive his injuries.

March and March leader Andile Somgxada dies after a shooting incident. Photo credit: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

He sadly passed away the following Thursday, July 9, 2026.

As reported by SABC News, March and March spokesperson Sandile Dube attributed the attack to the movement's outspoken position on illegal migration in South Africa.

Dube noted that threats against members have become a recurring pattern.

"March and March have been receiving death threats in this case of our leader in Ekurhuleni. So, we confirm that there are a number of death threats that we are receiving throughout South Africa for wanting what's best for the South Africans"

March and March leader's death linked to anti-migration stance

According to Dube, the threats directed at the movement are not isolated to Ekurhuleni but have been reported in multiple locations across the country.

He framed the killing as a direct consequence of the group's activism.

March and March has positioned itself as a movement advocating for stricter enforcement against undocumented immigrants in South Africa.

The group's activities have drawn both public support and fierce opposition in communities where debates over immigration and resource competition remain deeply charged.

No arrests have been publicly announced in connection with Somgxada's killing.

The prominent leader of the movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, shared the news via her Facebook page on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Reactions as March and the March leader gunned down

Collen Monama

In any war, their is casualties. We will march and march until we win.

Emmanuel Jude Kinful

This is sad. I didn't like his ideology, or I have a different opinion about what he stood for; however, I wouldn't wish death on him. His life, just like my equally, has value and means something or is meaningful. May his soul rest in peace.

Thuledu Msomi

They are disrespectful because they are protected, but we will not lose breath; they must go.

Skhumbuzo Mzizi

·You cannot kill a Revolution whose time has arrived.

Manare Nare Mailula

They are evil, but we don't care. We continue till we win

March and March leader dies after shooting incident in South Africa. Photo credit: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Xenophobia: Nigerian governor pledges N1m each to returnees

Recall that Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo received 41 state indigenes evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks.

Okpebholo pledged N1 million each to the returnees to secure accommodation, promising the funds within 24 hours.

The state government also committed to providing soft loans to help the returnees start businesses and reintegrate into society.

Senate rejects calls to seize S/African companies' profits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Senate rejected the calls to use South African company profits to compensate xenophobic attack victims.

Senator Oshiomhole advocated for Nigerian compensation, citing the South African minister's refusal.

The calls for nationalisation of South African firms in Nigeria met resistance in the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng