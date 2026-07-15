India confirmed that only citizens of Japan, South Korea and eligible United Arab Emirates nationals qualified for its visa-on-arrival facility

The authorities said UAE nationals could only use the scheme if they had previously obtained an Indian e-Visa or regular paper visa

India also excluded diplomatic passport holders and persons with Pakistani parentage or ancestry from the visa-on-arrival programme

India has confirmed that citizens of only three countries are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, with one of them subject to additional conditions before benefiting from the facility.

According to India's immigration authorities, the visa-on-arrival scheme is available to nationals of Japan and South Korea, as well as eligible citizens of the United Arab Emirates who have previously travelled to India using an e-Visa or a regular paper visa.

India confirmed visa-on-arrival eligibility for only three countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which countries qualify for India's visa on arrival?

India said the visa-on-arrival facility is available to citizens of:

Japan South Korea United Arab Emirates (only for nationals who have previously obtained an Indian e-Visa or regular paper visa)

The authorities noted that UAE nationals visiting India for the first time are not eligible for the visa-on-arrival scheme and are advised to obtain either an e-Visa or a regular visa before travelling.

Who is not eligible for India visa on arrival?

India said the visa-on-arrival facility is not available to anyone whose parents or grandparents, whether paternal or maternal, were born in or were permanent residents of Pakistan.

Such individuals are required to obtain the appropriate visa from the relevant Indian diplomatic mission before travelling.

The authorities also stated that holders of diplomatic and official passports cannot use the visa-on-arrival scheme.

In addition, UAE nationals of Pakistani origin are not eligible for the programme.

How do eligible travellers apply?

Japanese, South Korean and eligible UAE nationals are required to complete a visa-on-arrival application form before or upon arrival in India.

Travellers are advised to download, print and complete the form before departure and present it to the visa officer at the airport together with a completed disembarkation card.

Passengers who do not complete the form before travelling can also fill it in after arriving in India. Airlines operating flights to India may also provide the application form on board.

The Indian authorities said visas issued on arrival cannot be extended or converted into another visa category.

Eligible travellers are therefore advised to ensure they meet all entry requirements before departure and confirm that they qualify for the visa-on-arrival facility to avoid delays or refusal of entry upon arrival.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng