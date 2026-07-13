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Jayden Adams: Man Posts Unusual Video of South African Soccer Star, AI Clears Air on Cause of Death
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Jayden Adams: Man Posts Unusual Video of South African Soccer Star, AI Clears Air on Cause of Death

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • As Jayden Oswin Adams' death continues to attract public attention, a man has shared a video
  • He posted a video showing a rare moment of the late football star during an important football match
  • The video made many people react, and one user asked a sensitive question in the comments section

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Jayden Oswin Adams, a South African footballer, has generated attention after a video of him surfaced on the internet.

A social media user, @mphoalex11, saw the video and pointed out what he noticed on his page. His statement immediately drew the attention of thousands of people.

Jayden Adams: Man shares rare video of late South African football star, AI addresses cause of death
Jayden Adams: Man shares emotional video of late football star as fans ask about cause of death. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/poco_bw, Twitter/@mphoalex11
Source: Getty Images

Jayden Adams: Man speaks about late footballer

@mphoalex11 had taken to his page to speak about the passing of the young football star, and while many continued to mourn him, he posted a video of Jayden Oswin Adams and said the clip broke his heart.

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Sharing it on his page, he added a caption which read:

Read also

Jayden Adams: Troubling clip shows what late player did in dressing room before dying, lady reacts

"This video of Jayden Adams breaks my heart even more. This guy was going through the most."

The video shows the South African football star, Jayden Oswin Adams, looking quiet and appearing to be in a non-jubilant mood.

As people continued to speak about him, another social media user, @FollowbackZed, took to the comments section of the post to ask a surprising question.

He tagged an AI assistant in the comment and asked whether the football star, Jayden Oswin Adams, had taken his own life.

The AI, however, responded immediately.

The response from the AI about the death of Jayden Adams read:

"No, there is no official confirmation that Jayden Adams committed suic.ide."
"His cause of death is unconfirmed. Police are investigating after his body was found in Cape Town on Saturday. The South African sports minister and others have urged the public to stop speculating and respect his family’s privacy."
"A devastating loss for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns after his World Cup performances. RIP."

Read also

Jayden Adams: South Africa sends important message on star who died after playing 2026 World Cup

Watch the video posted by the man after Jayden Oswin Adams' death below:

South Africa mourns Jayden Adams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Africa paid tribute to Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams following his death.

The government described Adams as a talented and passionate footballer whose contribution to South African football would always be remembered. It also extended its condolences to his family, friends, and teammates after his passing on July 11, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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