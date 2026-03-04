Israel DMW is grieving the loss of his father and shared the sad news online

He posted touching photos and videos capturing special moments they spent together

His emotional tribute has drawn an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers

It is a painful period for Israel DMW, a close aide to Nigerian music star Davido, following the death of his father.

The entertainer announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page, where he shared photos and videos capturing special moments he spent with his late father over the years.

The clips showed warm, fun-filled memories that reflected the close bond they shared.

In a short but emotional message, Israel expressed his grief and love for his father, writing: “Rest in peace, Daddy. Love you forever.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson mourned the death of his father, barely hours into the New Year.

The actor shared the sad news on his Instagram page on January 4, 2026.

He expressed his heartbreak and disbelief in an emotional post as he shared pictures of his dad.

In his post, he wrote: “Didn’t think I’d start the year saying this. Rest in peace, Dad. So much left unsaid, but I’ll keep making you proud."

Timini’s message captured the pain of losing a parent and the desire to honour his father’s memory.

Fans and colleagues have since flooded his page with messages of support, offering comfort during this difficult time.

Despite the grief, the actor promised to continue making his father proud, a sentiment that has resonated deeply with his followers.

Recall that Actress Lizzy Gold lost her father late last year, stating it was not their plan as he was expected to see the new year. The Asaba-based actress expressed her heartbreak on social media.

In October, comedian Julius Agwu lost his mother. He shared an emotional video of himself and his late mother, saying he would miss her and praying that she rest in peace.

Abisola Grace Owodunni, the mother of actress Mercy Aigbe, died in September. The award-winning actress announced the sad news on her Instagram page, where she posted a sombre candlelight image with the phrase: "RIP mum."

Netizens mourn with Israel DMW

The simple tribute touched many of his followers, who flooded his comment section with condolence messages and prayers.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

donteetv said:

"Rest well 💐💐💐 Take heart 🕊️🕊️🕊️."

fitted_black101 said:

"From the pictures you will know… He really love his Dad ❤️."

dinoojie said:

"Stay strong brother. I just lost my Dad few days ago as well. Unbearable pain😢."

gistreal_blog said:

"Rest well, juju father. We love you but God love you more 🙏🥲."

