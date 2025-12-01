BBNaija's Phyna has called out Isreal DMW, sharing what the logistics manager has been doing to his ex-wife

In the video, she made allegations against Isreal and explained why he allegedly left her friend

Fans were not happy about the video, they asked questions and tried to silence her

A video of reality show star Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has surfaced online, where she called out Davido’s loyal aide, Isreal Afeare, also known as Isreal DMW.

In the recording, the former housemate accused Isreal of being a "mumu" due to the way he has been treating his ex-wife.

She alleged that Isreal has been targeting Shelia, his ex-wife, in an attempt to bring her down.

According to Phyna, Davido’s logistics manager allegedly contacts anyone Shelia works with to discredit her.

She explained that when Shelia started her real estate business, she posted as if he were a partner but she was the sole owner of the business. Phyna added that Isreal allegedly contacted the number listed on the page and tried to discredit his ex-wife. However, it was Shelia's friend who answered the call.

Phyna shares reason Shelia left Isreal

In the video, Phyna, who recently lost her younger sister, also shared an alleged reason why Shelia left her ex-husband.

Phyna claimed that the logistics manager allegedly cannot get a girl pregnant, calling him an impotent man. She also stated that no one asked her to share the message she was delivering.

This is not the first time Phyna has called out Isreal DMW online over his failed marriage. A few months ago, Phyna alleged that Isreal wanted her to stop befriending Shelia after the businesswoman left him.

She claimed Isreal DMW sent her WhatsApp messages, warning that associating with his ex-wife would ruin her chances of finding a good man to marry.

On the other hand, Isreal has also taken swipes at Phyna whenever provoked. Recall that Isreal and his ex-wife have been dragging each other online since their marriage ended.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Phyna's post about Isreal DMW

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star about her friend's ex-husband. Many were not impressed by the video. They asked Phyna questions and claimed that her cho cho cho was too much. Here are comments below:

@ her_exellency_nini said:

"Amebo, are you ok."

@ __chinnyy1 wrote:

"This one no fit hold person secret Cho Cho cho."

@ruthishachops_n_menu commented:

"Is this one necessary nah."

@thompson__style reacted:

"No be this person say she depress?"

Israel DMW accuses his ex-wife

Legit.ng had reported that Israel DMW had noted that his former wife was a deceptive and ungrateful woman.

Taking to Instagram, juju noted that he upgraded Sheila's life after he expressed his interest in marrying her. He alleged that Sheila and her parents were gold diggers. He also added that Shelia accused him of being a slave to his boss, Davido.

