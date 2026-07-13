A video of late South African footballer Jayden Adams sitting alone on the substitutes' bench resurfaced on X following news of his death

The clip showed Adams in his Bafana Bafana jersey, number 23, appearing distressed during a fixture

X user Mpho Alex shared the video, writing that it broke his heart even more and that Adams 'was going through the most'

A video of late South African footballer Jayden Adams sitting alone on the substitutes' bench has resurfaced on X.

The clip drew an outpouring of grief from football fans who found the quiet moment all the more emotional following his passing.

Man says late Jayden Adams went through the most. Photo credit: @Mpho Alex/X.

Source: Twitter

The clip, shared by X user Mpho Alex showed Adams dressed in the yellow and green Bafana Bafana kit, wearing jersey number 23, seated apart from the action during what appeared to be an international fixture, possibly at the Africa Cup of Nations.

A knee brace was visible on his tattooed leg, suggesting he was either managing an injury or waiting to be introduced into the match.

His gaze was fixed somewhere off to the side, his expression quiet and concentrated, carrying the weight of a player fighting his own private battle while the game continues around him.

Jayden Adams' quiet moment touches fans

Mpho Alex captioned the post with words that quickly captured how many viewers felt:

"This video of Jayden Adams breaks my heart even more. This guy was going through the most."

For fans, it captured something real about the pressures and quiet struggles that professional footballers carry, often out of sight.

Fans mourn and seek answers

The video sparked reactions from many who said the video left them with more questions than answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mister Adexy said:

"As events are unfolding, I hope we'd be able to get to the root of what really might have led to Jayden Adams sudden demise."

Nsidibe said:

"If South Africa were still in the tournament maybe his end wouldn’t have come. How did he even die?"

Olaitan added:

"The more I watch the more am confused."

See the post below:

Lady posts emotional clip of Jayden Adams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dressing room video of Bafana Bafana's celebration after their win over South Korea resurfaced following Jayden Adams' death.

The video showed Jayden Adams sitting quietly and apart from teammates who were singing and dancing in celebration.

Source: Legit.ng