Videos from Davido's family the Adelekes' recent event have been making waves on social media

The highlight from the ceremony was the moment Davido's father and his younger brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke, sang in appreciation

The two Adeleke brothers' display has captured attention, with many gushing about the influential family

The Adelekes, one of Nigeria's influential families, on Friday, June 19, 2026, threw a colourful party for the traditional wedding of their daughter, Ibukunoluwa Adeleke.

Videos from the event hosted in Ede, Osun state, saw high-profile family members, gospel singer Yinka Ayefele, and actor Lala in attendance.

Davido's family hosts another wedding in Ede, Osun state. Credit: aadeleke1

Source: Instagram

A standout moment from the event, which captured attention on social media, was billionaire and singer Davido's father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, and his younger brother, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a lively singing performance.

The clip captured Governor Adeleke, known for his charismatic personality at public and private events, once again demonstrating why he is often called the "dancing governor," while Davido's father also joined in as they sang in appreciation to God.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's father publicly addressed the persistent paternity allegations involving a girl identified as Anu Adeleke.

At a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, January 21, Dr Adeleke presented DNA evidence, which he said conclusively disproves claims that Davido fathered the young girl.

Davido’s billionaire father and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke sing in appreciation to God at family event. Credit: aadeleke1

Source: Instagram

According to him, the test was carried out in South Africa in the presence of both families, leaving no room for doubt.

The video of Davido's father and Governor Adeleke singing at a family event is below:

Reactions to the Adelekes' performance

Reacting, many praised the influential family's bond, noting the constant stream of joyful events and strong kinship ties.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

Emeka_Dey commented:

"Governor Ademola Adeleke was a choir member when he was very young, nothing anybody wan tell me."

efegurbuz39 said:

"When the dad drops beats and the governor drops verses, you know the party’s officially a family reunion concert."

kasalioluw82460 said:

"Davido no even go, chaii prodigal child @davido why you no attend the wedding?"

The_TalkingEgg commented:

"This energy sweet die See Baba & Governor singing with full chest, no fake life. Lesson for creators: Authenticity and good vibes still dey win. People go engage more when you show real you, not just perfect content. Wetin you learn from this video? Respect the Egg."

olivaizuchukwu said:

"Joy want finish people way get money for Nigeria."

Jane_Doe_JD reacted:

"Party no dy finish for Davido family?"

Davido assures his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Davido assured his uncle and Osun governor Ademola Adeleke of his full support ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Davido declared that he would personally resist any attempts to rig the election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

Sharing a clip featuring Nnenna Otti, a former resident electoral commissioner, who spoke about electoral fraud on his Instagram story, the Unavailable crooner warned against vote rigging, vowing that anyone who tried to rig would face the consequences in the highest order.

Source: Legit.ng