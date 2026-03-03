A video showing how Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrated Pastor EA Adeboye of RCCG has gone viral on social media

The Osun governor was seen showing his dance moves as he happily sang Christian songs in the presence of the cleric

The video comes after Governor Adeleke was spotted at an Islamic event drumming the Bandiri

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has also celebrated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, aka Daddy GO on his 84th birthday.

On Monday, March 2, a video showed Governor Adeleke and some other people with Adeboye.

In the video shared by Oni Lawrence, the governor’s Special Assistant on Digital Media, Adeleke was seen serenading the cleric during a courtesy visit as he sang Christian songs and showed his dance moves.

“Yesterday night, Governor Ademola Adeleke rejoices with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on the joyous occasion of his 84th birthday. He celebrates a life devoted to faith, humility and service to humanity, a spiritual father whose teachings and prayers have shaped generations across Nigeria and beyond.”

The video comes after Adeleke made waves on social media over a video of him showing off his drumming skills at an Islamic event in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

The video showed him energetically drumming a bandiri (frame drum) at the NASFAT Osogbo branch’s annual Ramadan lecture on March 1, 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi celebrated Pastor Enoch Adeboye on his 84th birthday.

Tinubu and his wife described Pastor Adeboye as a spiritual fortress, interceding for Nigeria and its people to God Almighty. They celebrated the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of Pastor Adeboye as he marks his 84th birthday on March 2, 2026.

The viral video of Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrating Pastor Adeboye at 84 is below:

Reactions trails how Adeleke celebrated Adeboye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Ishow_leck commented:

"Aside dancing, what does this man knows how to do."

John Udoh said:

"AA is a lovely soul, always happy despite facing strong opposition from the government at the centre yet delivering on his campaign promises to his citizens. Man is Goated like his nephew."

ShadowPulse202 reacted:

"Hope this man no dance forget hin duty as governor sha, make FG create minister of dancing as ND enjoyment for this man."

vickAlmondo said:

"The Muslimic Christian I love the happy governor. Happy birthday to Daddy Adeboye."

Catchup3608741 said:

"Correction Governor, pastor, Alfa , baba alawo Adeleke."

