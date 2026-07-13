Petroleumprice.ng announced nominations for its second Recognition and Awards 2026 will open on August 1, targeting Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector

The 2026 awards feature six categories, including Best Fuel Station of the Year and Most Innovative Downstream Organisation of the Year

Award Planning Committee Chairman Olatide Jeremiah said the initiative aims to reward excellence and drive higher standards across the industry

Petroleumprice.ng has announced that its second annual Recognition and Awards ceremony for 2026 will open for nominations on August 1, with the initiative designed to honour standout performers across Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

The digital petroleum intelligence platform said the awards exist to spotlight individuals and companies that have advanced service delivery, championed innovation and strengthened the downstream value chain.

Industry stakeholders, professional bodies, operators and members of the public will all be eligible to submit nominations once the portal goes live.

Top fuel stations, depot owners and downstream industry personalities will compete for honours at the Petroleumprice.ng 2026 awards. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Six Categories Up for Recognition

The 2026 edition will span six award categories: Best Fuel Station of the Year, Petroleum Depot Owner of the Year, Female Petroleum Depot Owner of the Year, Downstream Petroleum Industry Advocate of the Year, Downstream Sector Personality of the Year, and Most Innovative Downstream Organisation of the Year.

Olatide Jeremiah, Chairman of the Award Planning Committee, described the awards as an independent platform built to reward merit and raise the competitive bar across the sector.

Jeremiah said:

"As Nigeria's leading digital petroleum intelligence platform, Petroleumprice.ng remains committed to promoting excellence within the downstream sector. Through these awards, we seek to recognise individuals and organisations whose dedication, innovation and professionalism continue to drive the industry forward."

He added that shining a light on top performers would motivate operators to continuously improve and adopt best practices that ultimately benefit consumers.

Nigeria's downstream petroleum stakeholders have been urged to submit nominations Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How to Participate

Petroleumprice.ng has called on petroleum marketers, depot owners, fuel retail operators, service providers and regulators to take part in the nomination exercise once the portal becomes active. Full details covering eligibility criteria, the nomination process, voting guidelines and the event schedule will be published through the platform's official channels ahead of the August 1 opening.

Corporate organisations and industry partners interested in supporting the initiative through sponsorships or strategic partnerships are encouraged to reach the Award Planning Committee directly on 08024545197.

NNPC filling stations slash petrol pump price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices at filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) in Lagos have been adjusted downward again, bringing relief to motorists amid fluctuating fuel costs.

Petrol attendants at the NNPC filling station at Alfred Rewane Road, Ikeja, confirmed the new price.

The refinery surprised petrol importers when it communicated the price adjustment to marketers

Despite the recent reductions, industry stakeholders warned that the lower pump prices may be temporary as developments in the Middle East continue to influence global oil prices.Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at about $76 and $71 per barrel, respectively, on Saturday after easing from earlier gains triggered by renewed tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng