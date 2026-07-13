A toddler went viral on TikTok after a video of her energetically mimicking Ozonna, son of Anambra State governor Charles Soludo, went viral

The clip showed the little girl dancing and swinging her arms in a style closely resembling Ozonna's signature moves, winning hearts across the internet

Viewers flooded the comments section with laughter and warm reactions, with one fan asking that the toddler be given a small bag to complete the Ozonna look

A toddler has become the talk of TikTok after a video of her recreating the signature dance moves of Ozonna, the son of Anambra State governor Chukwuma Soludo, sent viewers into fits of laughter.

The clip, posted on TikTok by the account @adira.queencrown, showed a little girl dressed in a white Minnie Mouse top and bright pink shorts, her hair styled in a tiny ponytail decorated with colourful clips.

Little girl seen mimicking Ozonna Soludo. Photo credit: @AdiraQueencrown/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl mimics Ozonna

Holding what looks like a small stick or prop, she throwed herself into an energetic performance, swinging her arms and moving across a tiled room with the kind of commitment that would impress even the most seasoned dancer.

She recreated Ozonna's widely recognised style of dancing and content creation on Instagram, which has earned him a dedicated following well beyond Anambra State.

The toddler's imitation of his distinctive moves in the clip shared by @adira.queencrown was so spot-on that the video quickly gathered attention from across Nigeria and beyond.

Ozonna Soludo, who has built a social media presence largely on his fun and expressive videos, has become something of a cultural touchstone, with even the youngest viewers apparently tuning in for inspiration.

Reacting to the toddler's video, Ozonna did not only like her video but also reposted it for his followers to see.

Reactions as toddler mimics Ozonna

Nigerians reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Spencer~Debbie said:

"We all laugh here, but maybe we will never see each other. Wherever you are, I wish you a life filled with happiness. Amen."

@Nazzycakes & Surprises said:

"Lol this baby is something else pls let her do another one she just put a smile on my face."

@Governess orit added:

"But please give her a small bag na. Ozo bags are small and our baby is small too."

See the post below:

Little girl dances like Rihanna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video showcased a little girl dancing like her idol Rihanna, and it went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the young girl, clearly inspired by numerous music icon videos, demonstrated her favourite moves.

Source: Legit.ng