Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings and his crew survived a ghastly crash involving their bus and a trailer

The accident happened on Saturday morning while the band was returning from a gospel ministration

Toluwanisings shared a video of the scene and the damaged bus, crediting God for protecting his entire team

Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has come out alive after a terrifying road accident that could have taken the lives of everyone in his team.

The singer, whose full name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, revealed on Instagram on July 11 that his band's bus was involved in a violent collision with a fully loaded trailer on Saturday morning, while the group was travelling home after a gospel ministration.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings recounts surviving ghastly road accident with crew. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Photographs shared in the post show the extent of the damage done to the bus, with the vehicle appearing severely crushed.

Despite how serious the crash looked, Toluwanisings confirmed that every member of his crew walked away unharmed.

In his post, the gospel singer made it clear that he sees the survival as nothing short of divine intervention, attributing the accident to a spiritual attack and crediting God for protecting them.

"And we survived what would have claimed our lives.... My Israel will not die in the hands of pharaoh LAYELAYE," he wrote. "When the enemy came like a flood, the spirit of the lord raised a standard against them! This is how my team and I would have been totally crushed by a fully loaded trailer on our way from a ministration this morning."

He added that he was sharing the post specifically to make a point about faith.

"Posting this is just for everyone to know that God is the only sure plug when it comes to protection. Jesus does save!!!"

See the video and photos of the damaged bus and read the singer's full post below

Fans react to singer Toluwanisings' post

The post drew a wave of emotional responses from fans and fellow gospel artists, with many expressing relief and gratitude.

@estherigbekele said:

"Ogo ni fun Alabo Ile Goshen. Thank you Jesus 🙏"

@musicmagnate wrote:

"THANK YOU LORD 🙏🙏🙏 THAT WE ARE NOT TYPING R.I.P WE ARE SUPER GRATEFUL!!!! OLÚWA E ṢEUN ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️"

@arikeybson reacted:

"Ahhhhhh Thank u Jesus ooo omohhhh 🙌🙌🙌 Oluwaseun o"

@funkeadetuberu commented:

"MERCY WILL ALWAYS SAY NO!! THANK YOU JESUS 🔥🔥🔥"

@faforetaiwo wrote:

"He that keeps TOLUWANISINGS neither sleeps nor slumber. Thank you Jesus"

@herbegbeyin shared:

"The devil is a Liar. YOU HAVE WON! Forever you will win. Congratulations my brother @toluwanisings and all the team. Mi o ni gbo iku yin Loruko Jèsù 🙏❤️❤️"

@officialarole commented:

"Thank you Jesus 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡"

Gospel singer Toluwanisings and crew members survive a ghastly road accident, share photos and heartfelt words. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Madam Ajonamaku speaks on struggles

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that gospel singer Morenikeji Olowookere, popularly known as Madam Ajonamaku, shared the heartbreaking story behind her fire accident.

The singer revealed on the TalkToB podcast that she set herself on fire after losing her parents and three siblings in quick succession.

She explained that overwhelming grief pushed her to pour kerosene on her body, resulting in severe burns that kept her bedridden for 10 months.

Source: Legit.ng