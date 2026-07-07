Actress Uche Ogbodo’s marriage is back in the spotlight after her sister made a series of explosive allegations against the actress’ husband

The social media posts accused him of neglecting his family and engaging in actions that allegedly worsened their relationship

The fresh claims sparked reactions online, with many eager to see how the unfolding family drama ends

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo’s family drama has spilled onto social media after her sister, Ogbodo Sochima, made fresh allegations against the actress’ husband, Bobby Maris.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story, Sochima described Maris as a “lazy man” who “sleeps from Monday to Sunday” and contributes nothing to the growth of his family.

New details about Uche Ogbodo’s marriage crisis leave fans talking. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

She alleged that he fails to provide financial, emotional, or physical support to his wife and children.

“Koromoto husband!! Very lazy thing!! Sleeps from Monday to Sunday, contributes absolutely nothing to the growth of the family, not even physical, emotional, or general care for his children. I mean, money is not everything, but when you are not getting money or emotional support, Omo. The idiot will even come on social media to be acting like a big boy.

"Omo, that thing used to annoy me ehn. You will provoke your wife, and once she’s set off, the idiot will bring out a camera and start recording. Her only crime was that she said she wasn’t doing it again. Go and find your next client, lazy thing!”

Sochima further claimed that Maris often provokes Uche Ogbodo and records her reactions to paint her in a bad light online.

She insisted that her sister’s only “crime” was choosing to separate herself from him.

In another post, she mocked him for allegedly leaking private tapes, writing:

“Keep leaking tape. Don’t enter house at your old age!! You wan do saga. No wahala na.”

See her posts below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobby Maris hinted at their marital crisis with a cryptic post about women and marriages.

Adding to the online chatter, the actor's post read:

“The crown wife is not fit for every woman's head.” The statement has raised eyebrows and stirred conversations online, with many interpreting it as a subtle dig amid the unfolding drama.

New claims about Uche Ogbodo’s marriage spark widespread reactions. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to fresh claims on Uche Ogbodo’s husband

Legt.ng compiled the reactions below:

chef_ivyjones1 said:

"When you started with him, he wasn’t providing.. You want him to start now??? Babe, it won’t work!!😂😂😂."

odogwu5844 said:

"Una go know say the man or woman na koromoto but Una go come Dey pepper us 😂 😂."

ednah_eche_esq said:

"So he didn’t bring anything to the table asides what is between his legs 😂😂😂."

pepsystarr_ said:

"Marriage can’t work without money. Love is never enough abeg . Men are meant to be providers not the other way round."

winneromogwa said:

"Person go just dey think about life,Una go carry marriage palava come😂😒."

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witches

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online.

She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her. Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

Source: Legit.ng