Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo broke her silence on the rumours surrounding her marriage

The actress shared emotional messages about choosing her happiness and questioned societal expectations placed on women

She also issued a warning to bloggers over false reports, leaving many to react with their hot takes

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has spoken out amid swirling rumours about her marriage to young actor Bobby Maris, confirming that the union has ended after eight years.

In a series of emotional posts on her Instagram story, Ogbodo revealed she was “tired of the Princess” who married her.

She stressed that she had sacrificed nearly a decade of her life to the relationship.

Uche Ogbodo opens up as marriage crisis rumours continue to trend. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche wrote:

“For person to tire for marriage now nah taboo because nah woman? Must it always be man must taya? My tayad is tayad! I am tayad of the Princess wey dey marry me.

"What is wrong with that? To be happy as a woman in marriage nah by connection in this country! I no do again nah sin? Make nobody push me to the wall because I be rubber oo! 8 years of my life isn’t enough yet? Maybe I should give it 20 years or maybe 6 feet under before the crown of thorns can fit me well.”

The actress questioned why society views it as unacceptable for a woman to admit she is unhappy in her marriage, asking: “What is my offence in wanting to be happy?”

Ogbodo also addressed bloggers, warning them against spreading misinformation about her private life.

“All these bloggers, be collecting receipts ooo! No dey post fake news. Ask for receipts. Cos I come correct with receipts. I’m not like my predecessors o!”

Her candid remarks have sparked conversations online about gender expectations in marriage and the stigma women face when they choose to walk away.

See her posts below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Ogbodo's sister, Sochima, made fresh allegations against the actress’ husband, Bobby Maris.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story, Sochima described Maris as a “lazy man” who “sleeps from Monday to Sunday” and contributes nothing to the growth of his family.

She alleged that he fails to provide financial, emotional, or physical support to his wife and children.

“Koromoto husband!! Very lazy thing!! Sleeps from Monday to Sunday, contributes absolutely nothing to the growth of the family, not even physical, emotional, or general care for his children. I mean, money is not everything, but when you are not getting money or emotional support, Omo. The idiot will even come on social media to be acting like a big boy.

"Omo, that thing used to annoy me ehn. You will provoke your wife, and once she’s set off, the idiot will bring out a camera and start recording. Her only crime was that she said she wasn’t doing it again. Go and find your next client, lazy thing!”

Sochima further claimed that Maris often provokes Uche Ogbodo and records her reactions to paint her in a bad light online.

She insisted that her sister’s only “crime” was choosing to separate herself from him.

In another post, she mocked him for allegedly leaking private tapes, writing:

“Keep leaking tape. Don’t enter house at your old age!! You wan do saga. No wahala na.”

New claims about Uche Ogbodo’s marriage spark widespread reactions. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

okwy_mfb said:

"What BBL cannot do does not exist. Tayad you don Taya us too."

kallykuhn said:

"Say it with me…my wife is rented! Rich man Dey marry poor women all the time we no hear complain…e reach woman turn, she Dey call the husband princess..Nawa Ooo.😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

first_to_comment_ said:

"You didn’t marry that dude out of respect or love. Just make person for marry that was it. Forget those story Ma. Boy we no fit talk to him wife na marriage be that."

jholie_s said:

"I remember when she used to praise this man 😂😂now she said he is a princess 😂😂😂 ololololooooo😂😂😂."

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witches

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online.

She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her. Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

Source: Legit.ng