Nigeria's Ambassador Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, published a list of 12 economic indicators urging local and foreign investors to prioritise Nigeria

Omokri cited an 11-year FDI high, a 17-year foreign reserve record, and Nigeria's ranking as Africa's second-largest manufacturing base among key reasons

Standard and Poor's placed Nigeria on its list of emerging frontier markets for 2027, the latest in a string of international endorsements Omokri highlighted

Nigeria's Ambassador Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has published a detailed case for why investors should channel capital into Nigeria, citing more than a dozen economic milestones recorded under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Omokri posted the list on Thursday, July 10, 2026, on his X account, opening with the observation that Nigeria offers something for everyone, from small-scale entrepreneurs to large institutional investors seeking a stable frontier market.

Reno Omokri lists 12 solid reasons investors should invest in Nigeria under President Tinubu

Source: UGC

Omokri, who has been a strong advocate for a strong and united Nigeria, listed the following key points investors should take note of while considering where to invest.

1. From frying Akara to flying in from Ankara, Nigeria has everything you need to thrive as a local or foreign investor. Below, you will find more than twelve reasons why every capitalist seeking a stable environment for their holdings should prioritise the Nigerian economy.

2. Foreign Direct Investment inflow into Nigeria hit an 11-Year High in 2025, according to the World Investment Report 2026 released on Tuesday, July 2, 2026, by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Per UNCTAD, FDI into Nigeria increased by 148.4% to $4 billion in 2025, from $1.61 billion in 2024.

3. Nigeria hit 12 uninterrupted cycles of GDP growth and trade surpluses.

4. Our foreign reserves hit a 17-year high of $51.04 billion.

5. The IMF listed Nigeria as the sixth-largest contributor to global GDP growth in 2025, a fact celebrated by Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

6. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have projected an average GDP growth rate of 4% for Nigeria in 2026.

7. Nigeria emerged as the nation with the second-largest manufacturing base in Africa. Only Egypt, with a manufacturing capacity of $59.6 billion, is above Nigeria's, with $55.7 billion.

8. The Naira became the second-best-performing currency in Africa for the first quarter of 2026, trailing only the Zambian kwacha, according to FXTM.

9. Mastercard, via its Mastercard Economics Institute’s 2026 Economic Outlook, listed Nigeria as perhaps the most stable economy in Africa, noting that President Tinubu's reforms have boosted "consumer demand" and are "moderating inflation."

10. Deutsche Welle, in a special report, noted that no other African nation is expanding her infrastructure as fast as Nigeria, stating that 11 mega-infrastructure projects, such as the the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway being built for ₦15 trillion, the 1068-kilometre Illela-Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway costing ₦13 trillion, the 465-kilometre Trans-Saharan Road is being constructed at a price of an estimated $750 million, "are substantially decreasing travel and logistics times, expanding national trading capacity, and acting as a bedrock to attract private commercial investment."

11. PricewaterhouseCoopers reported that Nigeria's economy is performing better than the global economy, stating, "Driven by strong domestic demand, services sectors, and heightened crude oil production, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is outpacing global averages."

12. The Economist Magazine reported last month that Nigeria's "golden years" are likely to return due to President Tinubu's reforms.

Reno Omokri lists 12 solid reasons investors should invest in Nigeria under President Tinubu

Source: UGC

Omokri gives more insight into Nigeria's economic growth

Omokri, who was a few months ago appointed an ambassador by President Tinubu added that the World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, at a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, stated that the World Bank now cites Nigeria as a perfect example of reforms that work.

He added that Standard and Poor's, the world's preeminent ratings agency, placed Nigeria on a list of emerging frontier markets for 2027. An S&P frontier market is a developing economy that offers Foreign Direct Investors and other institutional investors an open market for foreign capital as a prime investment destination.

He said:

"So, what are you waiting for? Nigeria, under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a prime investment destination, which is why the Nigerian Stock Exchange is the second most successful stock market in Africa and has delivered a 500% ROI since 2022 and a 33% gain year to date.

"In 2022, the total market capitalisation of our stock market was ₦26 trillion. Today, it is over ₦160 trillion."

Reactions to Omokri's Investment Case

The post drew supportive comments from several users. @Nsa20 wrote: "Our economy is indeed favourable to invest in our dear country Nigeria, because this administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has laid a solid foundation for our investors."

@Maliya_Ocean08 added: "The economic reforms and policies of this administration are truly yielding a fruitful T-Gain to both local and foreign investors."

@onuofnetwork1 responded to critics in the comments section, writing: "From their comments, you will know them. Most ignorant people don't understand a message and don't think before commenting. Only sentiment there understand."

Omokri addresses U-turn towards Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng earlier highlighted facts about Omokri's recent clarification regarding his acceptance of an ambassadorial role in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

His shift in stance from a vocal critic to a supportive role has sparked significant public interest and debate.

This change comes in the wake of fierce opposition to Tinubu during the 2023 election cycle, where Omokri aggressively challenged the President's qualifications.

Source: Legit.ng