Nollywood actress Anita Joseph clapped back at Caramel Plug after the socialite dismissed her apology over an AI-edited photo

Caramel Plug had earlier accused Anita of using her image and cropping her out, and refused to accept the actress's explanation, blaming AI technology

Anita Joseph also shifted blame to the tech studio behind the edit, while fans remained divided over how both women handled the situation

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has fired back at socialite and content creator Ogechi Ukonu, popularly known as Caramel Plug, after her apology over an AI photo controversy was publicly rejected.

The drama began when Caramel Plug accused Anita Joseph of using one of her photos and editing her head out of it.

Anita Joseph fires back after Caramel Plug dismisses her AI photo excuse. Photo: realanitajoseph/caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

Anita responded with what many described as a sincere apology, attributing the incident to an AI tool and insisting she would never intentionally get involved in such a situation.

However, Caramel Plug was not convinced. Rather than accepting the explanation, she dismissed it with a sharp remark, telling Anita to make sure her "imaginary AI boy" does better next time, and making clear that she and Anita are not on familiar terms.

That response clearly did not sit well with Anita Joseph.

Taking to Instagram on July 9, the actress clapped back, stating that she does not blame Caramel Plug, but redirected the blame entirely to the studio she said was responsible for the edit. In her words:

Actress Anita Joseph wrote:

"You see the embarrassment you caused me. Ata rom gi chai. Caramel, I no blame you at all, na @ancestral_tech_ai I blame."

See Anita Joseph's clap back at Caramel Plug on Instagram below:

Anita Joseph fires back at Caramel Plug after AI photo apology gets a cold response. Photo: realanitajoseph/caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the back and forth between Anita Joseph and Caramel Plug

The exchange drew plenty of opinions online, with fans split on whether the response was justified.

@saintavenue_ent1 said:

"That apology was sincere. Classy from anita"

@duchess_bakehouse commented:

"Was there a need to sound rude? She already apologized. That response was so unnecessary."

@amakaosanebi shared:

"Being rude is never cute!! Social media don make people no understand what it means to actually be a respectful young adult."

@ableblesn noted:

"She has apologized and taken down the post so there's no need to be rude about this 🙂"

@realujunwamandy_ added:

"No only me wey never use this AI edit my pictures! 😅 the caramel girl dey talk like say she been carry Anita for mind sha.. i love Anita's response"

@maxwellolivia advised:

"Sometimes just take a deep breath and rest, everything shouldn't be an issue."

@meeldread said:

"She was being unnecessarily mean 😳 Anita apologized already. Abeg it's okay 🙏"

Anita Joseph under fire for defending May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph faced online backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her cosmetics line, Qm Beauty Cosmetics, on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they considered a minor achievement, prompting Anita Joseph to clap back with a fiery response.

Her defence of May Edochie quickly drew praise from fans, who applauded her loyalty and unwavering support.

Source: Legit.ng