Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has responded after a social media user criticised her for celebrating May Edochie’s latest milestone

The actress fired back with a confident response, hinting that even bigger achievements are still on the way

Her reaction has sparked fresh conversations online, with netizens weighing in on the exchange

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has found herself in the middle of online drama after a troll criticised her for celebrating May Edochie’s latest achievement.

Just a day earlier, May Edochie had launched her cosmetics line, Qm Beauty Cosmetics, on Amazon. Anita Joseph, showing support for her colleague, took to Instagram to congratulate her.

Fans react as Anita Joseph's post about May Edochie stirs controversy. Credit: @anitajoseph, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, her post didn’t sit well with a troll who mocked her for “making noise” over what they described as a small feat.

Anita, never one to shy away from clapping back, responded with a fiery message. She wrote:

“So on my previous post congratulating May, someone said, ‘what’s all the noise about, say we dey celebrate too much; it’s just Amazon na.’ See me wahala oh.

"Na Monarch we go use soon celebrate inukwa. This is how we celebrate over here: thank you and ntorrrrrr. Please, guys, patronise my girl @mayyuledochie just launched @qmbeautycosmeticsus on @amazon biko nya kpotuba.”

Her response quickly gained attention, with fans applauding her loyalty and support for May Edochie.

Watch the video Anita Joseph posted:

Anita Joseph found herself in the midst of an online storm after a throwback piece of advice she gave about marriage resurfaced.

The movie star, who broke up with her estranged husband, MC Fish, was captured in a romantic moment with the event host as she dished out her hot take on marriage.

According to Anita, Marriage is not an easy venture, and it is best to do it with someone who is intentional and conscious enough about your welfare.

In the clip, she described marriage as both “beautiful” and “sweet,” but cautioned that it is not an easy venture.

The actress emphasised the importance of marrying someone who is intentional and conscious about their partner’s welfare.

“Marriage is beautiful. Marriage is sweet. Don’t allow mad people to tell you or convince you that marriage is not good, okay? … When you marry a good man, you know that marriage is beautiful. But it’s not easy. That’s why you need to marry somebody,” she said in the video.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mc Fish opened up about the crash of their marriage.

A few months ago, Stanley Ontop announced that the couple had gone their separate ways and alleged that the actress threw the hypeman’s belongings out of the house.

While fans continued asking questions, Anita Joseph later confirmed that they were no longer husband and wife.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Mc Fish confessed that both of them cheated while they were together.

According to him, he would not absolve himself of blame because he also cheated, but he alleged that his ex-wife was involved with some colleagues and several other people.

He added that he left the marriage in July 2025, although news about the breakup surfaced online in December.

The hypeman also claimed that the actress was the one who publicly spoke about their failed marriage first.

He further stated that he had to cut off all ties with her and people close to her.

Anita Joseph's May Edochie post sparks backlash across social media. Credit: @anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayyyuledochie

"Should we do all white? 😂😂😂😂😂,"

edithokoye0096 said:

"But Anita, it's true. Any small thing, you people will hype nonsense out of it. It's like you created a Facebook account and you're making noise upandan or uploading your akara service on Jumia. Anyway, to each their own."

enkaychibuzor said:

"Dem never see anything. God gat her covered."

rytaddiva said:

"When they can’t understand why you are God’s favourite. They show their bitterness 😂😂😂 motherhen, we just getting started oh. May we launch UK soon oh 😂😂😂 they will cry blood."

dobis_fashion said:

"And you still dey genesis ooo😂."

sophire7 said:

"Some people ehhhhh if they don't get delivered of their darkness and bitterness E go consume dem kpata Kpata .... No redemption. Congratulationssssssssssssssssssssssssss to my Queen May. This congratulations no go cease in both your lives ma'am ❤️❤️❤️."

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng had reported that a woman seer had sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

The seer, who also saw Jnr Pope's death, was heard in a video saying that the couple cannot run away from their calling.

She noted that the actress is a mummy GO. She also acknowledged that it might not be an easy journey for them.

Source: Legit.ng