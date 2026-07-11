Apostle Johnson Suleman sparked debate after commenting on Geh Geh's financial advice during a recent church service

The cleric said he enjoys Geh Geh's content but believes it only resonates with people who are still trying to build financial stability

Apostle Suleman argued that those whom God has already blessed think in terms of buying cars, not worrying about transport fares

Apostle Johnson Suleman has set social media buzzing after sharing his candid opinion on the financial teachings of Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as Geh Geh, during a recent church service.

The senior cleric told his congregation that while he genuinely enjoys Geh Geh's content and has come across several of his clips on X, the advice speaks more directly to people who are still on their way up financially.

Apostle Suleman explains why GehGeh's financial advice is for poor people. Photo: johnson_suleman_official/official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

The pastor was careful to frame his comments as appreciation rather than criticism, noting that the finance personality comes across as an engaging and exciting young man.

Apostle Suleman explained that financial wisdom is not one-size-fits-all, arguing that a person's level of success shapes the kind of advice that is actually useful to them.

Someone still working towards stability, he said, would benefit greatly from Geh Geh's guidance on budgeting and discipline.

However, for those who are already established, the conversations shift to entirely different concerns.

To illustrate his point, Apostle Johnson Suleman used the example of transport.

The clergyman noted that people who have already been blessed by God are not thinking about whether to give someone transport fare; they are thinking about buying cars.

In his words:

"I've seen his videos. That guy gives good advice, but for poor people. There's a level you get to, somebody might be telling you, 'If somebody asks for transport, no give them.' No, you don't give transport. You buy cars. I like him, but I've seen some of his clips on X because I sometimes scrolled through X, and I laugh. He's just an exciting young man. I just love when he's sharing something. I say, 'This is good for those who are coming up.' If you're coming up, you want to have a balance in life. You should listen to him. His things are good. But if you have already standing, God has blessed you. No, you can't resonate with God because you're not thinking of transport fare. You're thinking of car."

Watch Apostle Suleman's comments on Geh Geh's financial advice here:

Netizens react to Apostle Suleman's take on Geh Geh

The clip quickly made the rounds online, drawing a wide range of responses:

Legit.ng combined some of the social media reactions below:

@utonwa__linda__:

"I can't be the only girl that likes him 😂😂😂 the dude is wise! Listen to the part where he talks about life! You will see how smart he is.. everything no be for relationship 😂😂... deep down he just wants everyone to be successful! Both the women and men.. Ghe Ghe is wise"

@liveshotmagic:

"Even If you buy her a car., she go still use the car go meet another guy., so ghe ghe advice is still valid 🤙😂😂😂"

@BrokehommieDee:

"See poor people celebrating cos a rich man said rich people should by cars for poor people just cos they can. Poor people no longer require to work to buy a car. Just find a rich person to buy for u."

@Jimmyforchrist:

"Sir, it's beyond transport ooo Okay what of all the rich people that are now crying because of woman??"

@tochi_og:

"Imagine buying a car for someone who can't afford transportation. If the foundation is faulty, what can the righteous do?"

Apostle Suleman shares what he thinks about Geh Geh's money advice. Photo: johnson_suleman_official/official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Source: Legit.ng