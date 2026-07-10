Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, has publicly praised the administration of President Bola Tinubu

In a viral video, the traditional ruler stated that Tinubu has delivered transformations in Nigeria never been experienced before

The Ooni's positive comment about the president's administration has since sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has caused a buzz on social media after he publicly praised the reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

In a video that surfaced online on Friday, July 10, 2026, Ooni, while giving a speech at the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Abuja, declared that Tinubu “came prepared” and has delivered transformations in Nigeria never experienced before.

Ooni of Ife praises President Tinubu's transformations in Nigeria. Credit: ooniadimulaife/abat

Source: Instagram

In a widely circulated video, the traditional ruler stated that

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came very prepared and the result is obvious. From the public governance and the private sector, what is happening in this country, we have never experienced it before."

The Ooni cited key economic indicators to back his stance about the president, stating that the capital market in the country is approaching a market capitalization of over 140 trillion, while the country’s foreign reserves have climbed to 52 billion dollars.

“The projection is there clearly that the dollar is going to be well stabilized and there will not be anything to shake our foreign exchange. The disparity is so close, no more arbitrage, no more rent scheme, we are now ready for real production in our country,” he said.

The traditional ruler highlighted Nigeria’s growing strategic role in global industries, pointing to the aviation and energy sectors as examples.

The monarch concluded by pledging the support of traditional rulers to the administration, saying the President’s legacy would speak for him.

“I can go on and on about things that this government has achieved. On behalf of all the traditional rulers of this country, we are very proud and very happy to be associated with this government. I think every political leader on behalf of Mr. President here today deserves a resounding round of applause," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu told Nigerians that his administration's reform agenda is designed to lay the groundwork for long-term prosperity, insisting that the sacrifices being demanded of citizens today are a necessary step toward a more stable and prosperous nation.

Mixed reactions trail Ooni of Ife's comment about President Tinubu's administration. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

The trending Twitter video of the Ooni of Ife speaking about Tinubu's administration is below:

Reactions trail Ooni's comment about Tinubu

The traditional ruler's comment has triggered backlash online, leading to a heated debate between supporters and critics.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

isolatrg said:

"Ooni Adeyeye (Ooni Adé yẹ l'óyè), Kaabiyesi o! Well said, Baba. President Tinubu is working. My only concern is the persistent bandit attacks and insecurity in the country. If you disagree with that, argue with your phone's keyboard, not with Baba."

IamtherealOGL said:

"Abeg if Una Dey talk about the transformation, try Dey sight examples and how it has affected the common man positively. If All these big men dey feel the transformation wey common no dey feel how we wan take rate the president performance."

AminJaman said:

"Kabiyesi is just speaking in parables, please don't misinterpret him. The transformation is very obvious, the price of everything has been transformed indeed. We are definitely experiencing things we've never seen before."

Ooni prays for Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng also reported that a video from Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee's visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace was shared online.

A clip captured the moment Baba Ijesha and some of his crew knelt before the monarch as they sang his praises. While conversing with the Ooni, the actor revealed he could not embark on anything without first paying a visit to the monarch.

Source: Legit.ng