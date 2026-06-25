The widow of the late Nollywood legend, Mr Ibu, revealed the difficult living conditions her family is currently facing

She explained that they lack basic amenities like electricity and running water, while confirming that her three young children stopped attending school

The late actor's daughter pleaded with her father's colleagues in the movie industry to rescue them from their current financial struggles

The family of late Nollywood comic star John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has appealed for help as they struggle with hardship.

Speaking to social media influencer King Mitchy, the late actor's wife, Stella Marris, revealed that their children have been forced to leave school because of financial difficulties.

Late comic actor Mr Ibu's family cries out for help on social media as they live without electricity and struggle to pay house rent. Photo: realmribu/beri_grizou

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu's widow explained that she has not been able to pay their rent, and the family now fetches water from a well.

She added that their electricity supply was disconnected two months ago, leaving them to depend on neighbours to charge their phones.

“We fetch water from the well, because I haven’t been able to pay the house rent. They’ve even cut off my light for two months now. We have been like that since. Every night we go to look for where to charge our phones. It’s not easy.”

She further disclosed that their 14‑year‑old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and 10, have dropped out of school due to a lack of funds.

Nigerians share mixed reactions as the family of late movie star Mr Ibu reveals their devastating living conditions in a viral video. Photo: realmribu

Source: Instagram

The late legendary actor’s daughter also spoke out, thanking her mother for trying to provide for them despite the challenges.

She appealed to her father’s colleagues in the film industry to come to their aid.

“I want to thank God for my mum, she tries everything she can to feed us, pay our school fees. If you’re in the industry with my dad, you see us now, please come and help us.”

The family has called on Nigerians and fans of Mr Ibu to support them during this difficult time.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's family's plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed mixed feelings, with some questioning why the mother could not work to support her children.

@momyuwa wrote:

“As young as the wife , so she can't hustle for her three children? Like Nigeria Nigeria should help her pay her children school fees when she is still strong, young and healthy? God! So I am the only one who have shame in this Nigeria”

@1realbliss commented:

“This is sad! With the work their father has done for the movie industry, one would’ve thought his family would never see a day of suffering in their lives.”

@MisterNMC said:

“I understand funds need to be raised and Mr Ibu deserves every help but saying they dropped out of school due to funds is somehow funny when government schools are free.”

@iamrock80 reacted:

“I’m not trying to be insensitive ooo, but is their mom not working? As a wife and mom you should have something doing just in case of this kind of situation.”

Veteran actor Roy De Nani shares poverty experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Roy De Nani shared the heartbreaking tragedy that shaped his life during his darkest moments.

The movie star revealed on a podcast that he lost his son and daughter because he could not afford to pay for their urgent blood transfusions.

He lamented that his colleagues in the entertainment industry abandoned him during his grief, though he remains dedicated to his filmmaking career today.

Source: Legit.ng