Destiny Etiko has shared a video of another colleague in the Nigerian movie industry battling cancer

The actor solicited financial assistance from Nigerians as he opened up about his predicament

This comes a few days after Destiny Etiko also shared a video of an actress' medical condition online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Destiny Etiko has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of movie actor and director Ikechukwu Nweke.

On Friday, July 10, 2026, Etiko released a heartbreaking video of the actor on a sickbed as he opened up about his battle with colon cancer since 2025.

Nollywood actor begs for public support as he battles colon cancer. Credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Ikechukwu, who revealed he has been trying to manage it privately, said he has undergone surgery and is undergoing chemotherapy.

"I have been trying to manage it privately. I have spent a whole lot of money; my family members have contributed a lot. People in the industry have contributed," he said.

The actor disclosed that he could no longer afford the cost of his treatment, as his savings were already depleted.

"The doctor said the treatment will cost me a lot; I can no longer be able to afford it on my life savings. Everything has gone down. I have sold some of my things just so I can be able to afford this treatment; it has taken a lot. I have done surgery and I am undergoing chemotherapy at the same time, please any amount can help save my life and help me recover," he added.

Etiko, in a caption for the video on her Instagram page, said it has been an overwhelming experience for her because of her closeness with Ikechukwu.

"We have tried to conceal this and fix it on our own but cancer isn’t a sickness one person can handle It’s too bad now guys," she said.

Etiko revealed that over N15 million has been spent on Okechukwu's treatment so far.

"And it’s as if we haven’t done anything although he is responding to treatment. But at this point extra 17M is needed to save his life Another 15M more, Pls nothing is small," she added.

Destiny Etiko's plea for public support comes shortly after she shared a video of another colleague, Nkachukwu Anijekwu, battling cancer.

Anijekwu explained that her condition has worsened, requiring radiation and further surgery, which her family can no longer afford.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a troubling prophecy for Destiny Etiko made waves online.

Destiny Etiko shares video of actor speaking about his health challenges. Credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President, during his recent show, spoke about the actress’s alleged involvement in body enhancement.

The Instagram video Destiny Etiko shared as she solicits financial assistance for a male colleague is below:

Reactions as actor begs for assistance

Reacting, many fans, including celebrities, expressed concern as they reacted to the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

mandy_empire_ said:

"Heavenly father please have mercy on ur children..cancer can u just go away already Godddd.."

annabel_madu_ said:

"God what is happening in the world! God please heal your people and take sickness away from us all."

official_kingsadiq said:

"God abeg this one choke me oh Kai God is with you brother."

diana_nyeche commented:

"Jesusssssssssss Haba now. God please chaiiiii what is going on."

maureen_ihua said:

"May God save n heal him IJN AMEN 🙏 PLS link him up wit NSPPD ONLINE PRAYER 7Am Monday to Friday. God has healed n still healing all types of Cancer on d Alter of Fire(NSPPD) Everyday Der r Miraculous healing of all kinds of cancer..WAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST."

What Lizzy Gold said about fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng also reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood.

She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

Lizzy praised her beautiful soul and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

Source: Legit.ng