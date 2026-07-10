Portugal coach Jorge Jesus said he intends to select Cristiano Ronaldo for the national team if the forward remains available

Jesus described Ronaldo as someone who 'will never be a problem' for Portugal, pushing back against speculation over his role in the squad

The statement comes as Ronaldo faces growing retirement speculation following Portugal's participation in the 2026 World Cup

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has declared his intention to call up Cristiano Ronaldo to the national squad.

Jesus dismissed any suggestion that the veteran forward could be a disruptive presence in the dressing room.

The former Al Nassr manager, who is set to take charge of the Selecao following the 2026 World Cup, made the remarks as questions continue to circulate about Ronaldo's international future.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus is considering recalling Cristiano Ronaldo despite his potential retirement after the 2026 World Cup. Photo by PEDRO ROCHA / AFP and Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Jesus backs Ronaldo despite retirement talk

According to Fotmob, the 71-year-old said Cristiano Ronaldo will never be a problem for Portugal.

Jesus confirmed he would include the 41-year-old in his plans as long as he is fit and willing. He said:

"I haven't spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo yet. He is never going to be a problem for the national team. Not for the national team, nor for me.

"I had great pleasure working with him this past year, [it's] easy to work with him," per BBC.

The endorsement carries particular weight given the speculation building around Ronaldo's future after the tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to retire from international football once Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign concludes, and the uncertainty has prompted debate about who will lead the attack in the next cycle.

Jesus effectively shut down that conversation, signalling that Ronaldo's experience and quality remain assets he has no intention of discarding.

Ronaldo has been a central figure for Portugal across more than two decades of international football, holding the record for the most goals scored at the international level.

GWR sends message to Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Guinness World Records (GWR) has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The message resonated deeply with football fans across the world, given Ronaldo's stature as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Source: Legit.ng