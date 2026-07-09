The UK has made an important announcement on the skilled worker visa application process for immigrants

The UK government website explains the full application process and gives a breakdown of all requirements

It mentioned the Certificate of Sponsorship, proof of English proficiency, and other important documents to be submitted

To make it easier for people who wish to work and live in the United Kingdom, the UK has listed some important documents that are required for an individual to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

A Skilled Worker visa is a type of employment-based visa that allows a person not only to live in the UK but also to work there.

UK publishes 5 documents required for Skilled Worker visa application, lists what applicants need. Images for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/Dan Kitwood/Peter Macdiarmid/FotografiaBasica

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Requirements for UK Skilled Worker visa

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled some of the documents required for individuals who wish to live and work in the UK.

1. UK Skilled Worker visa: Reference number

Before a person decides to travel to the UK for work, they must have secured a job and obtained what is known as a reference number.

This number is provided by the employer or organisation that has offered the applicant employment in the UK.

2. UK Skilled Worker visa: English proficiency

The next document that would be required is proof of knowledge of the English language.

Applicants must submit evidence showing that they can speak, read, write, and understand English to the required standard.

UK lists 5 documents required for Skilled Worker visa application, explains application process. Image for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/Peter Macdiarmid

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3. UK Skilled Worker visa: Passport

Aside from submitting a reference number and proof of English language proficiency, applicants are required to submit a document that proves their identity.

This is usually a valid international passport or any other identity document accepted by the UK authorities for visa applications.

4. UK Skilled Worker visa: Job details

It is important to note that the UK also requires not only the reference number but also details of the job an individual has been offered in the United Kingdom, including the job title and salary.

The UK also requires applicants to provide the occupation code for the job.

When you apply, you'll need to provide:

5. UK Skilled Worker visa: CoS

The CoS, which stands for Certificate of Sponsorship, is one of the major requirements the UK requests before issuing a Skilled Worker visa to an applicant.

This may include the name of the employer, their sponsor licence number, and a few other details.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man celebrated after his UK skilled worker visa was approved just three days after he submitted his application.

The former international student shared how he graduated with distinction, worked in different roles across the National Health Service (NHS), secured a Certificate of Sponsorship, and successfully transitioned from a student visa to a skilled worker visa.

Nigerian man compares UK and Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UK-based Nigerian man compared the value placed on academic qualifications in Nigeria with workplace culture in the United Kingdom.

He revealed that although he had a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and professional certifications, his manager at a major UK company had only secondary school qualifications, saying employers there place greater value on practical skills and experience.

Source: Legit.ng