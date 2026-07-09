Samuel Jemitalo posted a video on Instagram on July 8, 2026, claiming secret societies in Nollywood are responsible for the rampant deaths among actors

The actor alleged that marketers use spiritual methods, including swapping photos and exchanging clothes on set, to steal the 'stars' of successful actors and transfer them to unknown ones

Jemitalo claimed that when an actor's grace is too strong to be taken spiritually, those behind the scheme resort to killing such a person

Nollywood actor Samuel Jemitalo has sparked widespread conversation after making startling allegations about what he believes is driving the wave of deaths within the Nigerian film industry.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on 8 July 2026, Jemitalo pointed fingers at marketers and secret societies, accusing them of orchestrating the decline and deaths of established actors through spiritual manipulation.

Reactions as Samuel Jemitalo makes bold claims about secret societies behind Nollywood actors' deaths. Photo crediot@samueljemitalo

Source: Instagram

The actor referenced the recent losses of several Nollywood figures, including Alexx Ekubo, Junior Pope, and Mr Ibu, framing their fates within a broader pattern he claims has long existed behind the scenes.

Samuel Jemitalo on how star swap allegedly works

According to Jemitalo, certain marketers work with occult groups to redirect the fame of well-known actors onto newer, lesser-known ones. The producer described one method, reportedly called "wash wash," in which photographs of two actors are placed against each other and bound together while incantations are made.

Samuel Jemitalo speaks about death of his colleagues. Photo credit@samueljemitalo

Source: Instagram

He alleged that this ritual causes the established actor to fade into obscurity while the newer actor rises to prominence seemingly out of nowhere.

A second method he outlined involves the exchange of costumes on film sets. Jemitalo claimed that spiritually charged clothing is swapped during shoots, and actors who are not spiritually alert can unknowingly fall victim. He noted that many actors now pray over any costume before wearing it, while others refuse to share outfits entirely.

He went further, alleging that when an actor's spiritual protection is strong enough to resist these methods, the individuals behind such schemes will go as far as arranging for that person to be killed.

Watch Samuel Jemitalo's full video on Instagram as he speaks about Nollywood below:

What fans said about Samuel Jemitalo said

Here are comments below:

@gbemiashey shared:

"Life is so spiritual. Every field with its challenges kai. May God keep protecting us. Amen."

@monicnaz wrote:

"Wow".

@ose_baby247 commented:

"Hope you're doing good now"

@beyondspring_skincarespa shared:

"Spiritual control physical that's why I'm standing with only one true God. Jesus Christ of Nazareth"

@lovely_heritage_downsyndrome stated:

"I believe him."

Family stages Service of song for Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that friends and colleagues had gathered for a Service of Songs in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo in Lagos state, a few weeks after his demise.

The actor passed away after battling an ailment that had been kept from the public for a long time, with many people sharing glowing tributes about him.

Some of his colleagues were dressed in white as they waited to enter the venue where the event was being held.

Source: Legit.ng