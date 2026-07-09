IRCC has detailed the strict legal criteria required for foreign nationals to maintain valid work authorization in Canada

Unauthorized employment carries heavy penalties, including immediate deportation and a five-year re-entry ban

International students risk losing their legal status if they exceed the working hours specified on their permits

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a comprehensive breakdown detailing the mandatory requirements and legal obligations for foreign nationals seeking to live and work in Canada.

The federal guidelines emphasize that holding a standard visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not grant employment rights, and unauthorized work carries severe statutory penalties.

Canada has released what immigrants must know to start working legally. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under active immigration enforcement laws, individuals caught working without explicit authorization face immediate deportation, a permanent fraud record with IRCC, and a strict five-year ban from re-entering the country.

Additionally, illegal employment significantly compromises future applications for Canadian permanent residence.

What are the main requirements for foreign workers?

For temporary foreign workers, maintaining a valid work permit is the primary step to ensuring legal status. IRCC outlines several critical operational procedures that visa holders must follow:

1. Timely Extensions

Workers must apply to extend their work permits at least 30 days before they expire. This preserves "maintained status," allowing them to continue working legally while their application is processed.

2. Maintained Status Restrictions:

A worker on maintained status who leaves Canada immediately loses their authorization to work upon return and must wait for full approval.

3. Strict Permit Conditions

Work permits outline explicit constraints regarding the type of employment, authorized employers, and geographic locations. Working outside these boundaries constitutes a violation of immigration law.

Federal authorities also warned applicants against widespread employment scams. Warning signs of immigration fraud include individuals demanding upfront payments on social media in exchange for guaranteed job offers, or employers offering free room and board instead of legal wages.

What rules apply to international students?

International students and recent graduates have distinct, legally regulated pathways to participate in the Canadian workforce. Legal compliance for students relies on two main frameworks:

1. Study Permit Conditions

Students may work on or off campus only if their study permit explicitly authorizes it. Working beyond the federally mandated hourly limits violates permit conditions and can lead to status revocation and expulsion.

International students are eligible to work, provided they comply with the laid-down rules. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

2. Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWP)

To work after completing their studies, graduates must secure a separate work permit. Those applying for a PGWP can work full-time while awaiting a decision, provided they held a valid study permit during submission and never exceeded student hourly limits.

Understanding foreign worker rights

Canada’s labour laws protect all temporary foreign workers, regardless of their permit category. Under provincial and federal statutes, employers are legally required to provide a signed employment agreement detailing exact duties, wages, and weekly hours.

Critical Legal Protection: It is illegal for an employer to confiscate a worker's passport or work permit. Foreign workers have the legal right to contact local employment standards offices regarding fair pay or unsafe conditions without needing their employer's permission, and they cannot be punished or deported for doing so.

Canada introduces new asylum rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng