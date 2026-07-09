Peller has opened up about his experience after spending five days in detention following a viral video of him arguing with police officers after being stopped

The content creator was arrested over allegations of driving a vehicle with tinted windows and no license plate

His post sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many asking whether he had learned his lesson from the incident

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, better known as Peller, has shared his experience after spending four days behind bars following his arrest.

A few days ago, a video of the content creator arguing with police officers after being stopped on the road went viral. He was accused of driving a vehicle with tinted windows and no license plate.

Reactions as Peller breaks silence, shares experience after spending five says in detention. Photo credit@peler089

Source: Instagram

He later regained his freedom, with his management providing an update on his court case.

In a series of posts on Snapchat, Peller recounted what he went through while in detention. According to him, he looked unkempt and dirty and was not yet ready to show his face. He added that he spent four days sleeping in a detention cell, describing it as an experience he had never imagined.

Peller shares bitter detention experience

Sharing more details, Peller claimed he did not bathe or eat throughout the four days he was in detention before regaining his freedom.

The streamer also alleged that some people wanted to harm him, but God protected him and brought him through the ordeal safely.

Peller shares post after regaining his freedom. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peller's experience

Reacting to his posts, many fans said they were happy he had returned home safely and thanked God for his release. Some also asked whether he had learned his lesson from the incident.

A few commenters attributed Peller's ordeal to a lack of education, urging him to humble himself and improve the way he communicates.

Others questioned why he was allegedly driving without a license plate and arguing with police officers after being stopped. Some also remarked that the life of a celebrity is not an easy journey.

Watch the Instagram post in which Peller shares his detention experience with fans below:

What fans said about Peller's post

Here are some of the comments below:

@chameleon.639761 commented:

"So you can learn d hard way bro, na normal adjustment."

@ mr_lotti reacted:

"U are becoming a man, u never see anything."

@jamesbolajy_print wrote:

"Hope e don learn his lesson. Make e shut up."

@ radicalevangelist_ reacted:

"That’s to tell you to humble yourself n mind your speech anyways Jesus loves you & Jesus Christ is coming soon Jesus Christ loves you all reading this comment & he wants to save you."

@justice_stanley0 wrote:

"Celebrity life e no easy, you never seen anything."

@joe_xpression reacted:

"At least go again make your body calm. Na Still illiteracy cause his misfortune…Because will you drive without having a plate number and still calming right."

Victor Osimhen pledges support for Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared a moment of joy during a video call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The football star congratulated Peller and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony. Osimhen offered prayers for the couple and asked the streamer to send the bank account details and his own Aso Ebi package.

The striker noted that his representatives would attend the event to support the couple even if his busy football schedule prevents him from being there in person.

Source: Legit.ng