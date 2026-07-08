Claims of cheaper Dangote petrol abroad have emerged online, with several reports citing import claims

Dangote Refinery has reacted to the allegations of exporting petrol for re-importing into Nigeria

Increased fuel imports highlight regional trading but do not prove lower prices outside Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Claims that petrol refined by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is cheaper outside Nigeria than within the country have gained traction after reports suggested that fuel imported through Lomé, Togo, has been finding its way back into Nigeria.

The reports sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians alleging that marketers were importing Dangote-produced petrol because it was more affordable abroad than at home.

Dangote Refinery responds to claims of reimporting its own fuel into Nigeria. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

However, an examination of the available evidence shows there is currently no proof supporting the claim that Dangote petrol sells at a lower price outside Nigeria.

Why the claim emerged

The controversy followed reports published on June 19, 2026, by several Nigerian media organisations citing comments made by S&P Global commodity analyst Matthew Tracy-Cook during a Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) webinar titled West Africa Pricing and Flows in the Context of the War.

According to the report, Tracy-Cook explained that petroleum products refined by Dangote had become increasingly dominant in waterborne deliveries into Nigeria.

He said that between March and May 2026, more than 70 to 80 per cent of petroleum products imported into Nigeria by sea originated from the Dangote Refinery through coastal trade routes linked to the Lomé Ship-to-Ship (STS) hub.

His comments highlighted changing fuel supply patterns across West Africa and the growing role of the refinery in regional petroleum trade.

However, Tracy-Cook did not state that Dangote petrol was cheaper outside Nigeria or that marketers were importing it solely because of lower prices.

Social media claims go further

Despite this, the reports quickly fuelled speculation online, with some users concluding that marketers preferred importing Dangote fuel through neighbouring countries because it cost less than buying directly within Nigeria.

The claims spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many suggesting the situation exposed pricing inconsistencies in the domestic market.

However, none of the reports cited pricing data or official import records showing that Dangote petrol was sold at a cheaper rate outside Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery responds

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strongly rejected allegations that it exports petroleum products to Lomé only for them to be re-imported into Nigeria.

In a statement reported by TheCable, the company described the claims as false, misleading and inconsistent with its business model.

According to the refinery, facilitating imports that directly compete with its own domestic sales would make little commercial sense.

The company also stated that its sales agreements and tender conditions expressly prohibit buyers from reselling or re-importing its petroleum products into Nigeria.

Dangote added that its focus remains on strengthening Nigeria's energy security and reducing the country's dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Verdict: No evidence Dangote petrol is cheaper abroad

A review of publicly available information by Legit.ng shows there is no verifiable evidence that Dangote petrol is sold cheaper outside Nigeria than within the country.

While reports confirm increased fuel imports through regional trading hubs and the movement of Dangote-origin products within West African supply chains, they do not establish that the products are cheaper abroad.

Likewise, marketers importing petrol into Nigeria have not released pricing data demonstrating that imported Dangote fuel offers a cost advantage over locally purchased supplies.

Without official price comparisons, customs documentation or verified commercial records, the claim remains unsubstantiated.

The bottom line

The available evidence supports the existence of evolving regional fuel trade involving Dangote-produced petroleum products, but it does not support claims that the refinery sells petrol at lower prices outside Nigeria.

Nigeria's fuel imports surge amid claims of marketers importing Dangote petrol. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As of now, there is no independently verified proof that Dangote petrol is cheaper in Togo or any neighbouring country than it is in Nigeria.

Until credible pricing data emerges, assertions to the contrary should be treated with caution.

Dangote Refinery opens sales to all marketers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery's recent decision to open petrol sales to all licensed marketers marks a significant shift in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

This development promises to intensify competition and potentially lower petrol prices for consumers, as the refinery reduces its ex-gantry prices and aligns coastal loading rates.

Source: Legit.ng