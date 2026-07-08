The United States detailed strict statutory exclusions that strip certain VWP citizens of their visa-free travel privileges

Travel history to territories including Cuba, Iran, and North Korea triggered an automatic revocation of online ESTA eligibility

Dual nationals of specific flagged countries were barred from the waiver system and directed to standard consular visa processes

The United States government has enforced strict exclusions under its Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), identifying specific categories of citizens from participating nations who are no longer eligible for visa-free entry.

The restrictions, rooted in the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act, mandate that affected individuals must obtain a traditional visa before travelling to the US.

US consular offices abroad will process traditional visitor visa applications for restricted VWP passport holders. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the active security guidelines made public by the US Department of State, eligibility is revoked based on a traveller's recent geographic history or dual nationality status.

Passport holders from VWP countries who would typically enjoy visa-free access face immediate disqualification if they have visited or maintained a presence in designated high-risk zones over the past decade.

Which travel histories trigger visa disqualification?

The exclusion primarily targets individuals who have visited specific nations flagged by US security agencies. The restriction applies directly to:

Nationals of VWP countries who have travelled to or been present in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.

Nationals of VWP countries who have travelled to or been present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.

Who faces dual nationality restrictions?

The policy also permanently bars certain dual citizens from utilizing the automated Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Visiting countries on the US blacklist will strip one of visa waiver. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These individuals must schedule a regular interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate. This restriction applies to:

Nationals of VWP countries who are also citizens of Cuba.

Nationals of VWP countries who are also citizens of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Nationals of VWP countries who are also citizens of Iran.

Nationals of VWP countries who are also citizens of Iraq.

Nationals of VWP countries who are also citizens of Sudan.

Nationals of VWP countries who are also citizens of Syria.

State Department officials noted that limited exemptions exist only for individuals who travelled to the restricted regions for official diplomatic or military purposes in the service of a VWP country.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng