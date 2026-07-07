CAF has sent a message to the Pharaohs of Egypt after their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 elimination

Egypt led 2-0 until the 78th minute before Lionel Messi inspired Argentina’s 3-2 comeback victory in Texas

The Pharaohs played in the knockout stage for the first time and were so close to reaching the quarter-final

The Pharaohs of Egypt have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 by defending champions Argentina.

Egypt appeared to be progressing to the quarter-final after leading Argentina 2-0 until the 78th minute, but succumbed to a 3-2 loss to the champions.

Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's World Cup elimination. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko had put Egypt ahead before captain Lionel Messi assisted Cuti Romero and scored himself to make it level.

The match appeared to be heading for extra time, but Lautaro Martinez broke on a counter and sent a well-placed cross for Enzo Fernandez to head home.

La Albiceleste triumphed and will face the winner of Switzerland vs Colombia in the quarter-final, in what could possibly be a repeat of the 2024 Copa America.

CAF sends message to Egypt

The Pharaohs looked set to join the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the second African team in the quarter-final, but fell short in the closing minutes.

CAF shared a post on their official X page with a message for the Egyptians after a record-breaking appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“History has already been written, Pharaohs. Thank you for everything. 🇪🇬❤️,” the post reads.

It was the first time Egypt had won a game and progressed out of the group stage at the World Cup, despite being the first African nation to feature in 1934.

Source: Legit.ng