Brymo has shared a startling account of an encounter he claims he had with 2Baba and Annie years ago

The singer also admitted he was romantically involved with several married women during the early years of his career

His latest interview has reopened conversations about celebrity relationships, loyalty and life behind the spotlight

Nigerian singer Brymo has opened up on his relationships with older married women while recounting an awkward encounter he claims involved music icon 2Baba and his wife, Annie.

The singer made the disclosures during a recent appearance on the NOTJUSTOK podcast, where he reflected on his early years in the music industry and some of the situations that have remained etched in his memory.

Brymo shares a startling account of an encounter he claims he had with 2Baba and Annie years ago. Photos: Brymo/2baba.

Source: Instagram

According to Brymo, his growing popularity after one of his breakout songs attracted attention from several older women, some of whom told him they were separated from their husbands.

Brymo said he became involved with a number of married women during that period of his life.

He explained that many of them insisted their marriages had already broken down.

"I met quite a number of older women who were truly married. They would tell me they were separated from their husbands," he recalled.

The singer said one particular incident made him rethink the situation entirely.

Brymo narrated how one of the women invited him to perform at her sister's wedding before requesting that he entertain guests at her family home later that evening.

According to him, he initially agreed until she casually mentioned that her husband would also be present.

"She said, 'Our baba will be there.' I thought she meant her father, but she said, 'No, my husband.'"

The revelation immediately unsettled him.

Brymo said he feared putting himself in danger by performing in front of a man whose wife he had allegedly been involved with.

"As far as I'm concerned, me going there to perform that night is me opening myself up for some crazy ritual. I just couldn't take it, so I had to get out," he said.

Brymo recalls encounter with 2Baba, ex-wife Annie

Reflecting on that experience, Brymo said it reminded him of a moment he claimed happened in 2019.

According to the singer, he was in an office in Lekki Phase 1 when 2Baba allegedly looked at Annie and asked whether she had ever been involved with him.

He stated:

"As at 2019, I remember that moment in Naomi's office in Lekki Phase 1 when 2Face looked me square in the eye and asked Annie, 'You don f¥ck Brymo?' I will never forget it."

Brymo added that the moment has stayed with him ever since, describing it as something he has never been able to erase from his memory.

Watch the X video of Brymo's interview here:

Reactions trail Brymo's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@peejaytimmy stated:

"I remember one Brymo interview years back where he was asked what he would have done if music didn’t work out. Werey talk say crazy"

@SalasRiddim wrote:

"The only thing I pick from this clip, is younger artist don’t sleep with peoples wives. It’s dangerous to your wellbeing."

Brymo says his growing popularity after one of his breakout songs attracted attention from several older women. Photos: Brymo.

Source: Instagram

Brymo faces backlash over Simi's old interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brymo faced backlash after an old interview about singer Simi resurfaced online.

In the interview, Brymo said Simi would have to “lay with him” before they could collaborate, adding that he listens to his muse when making such decisions.

He also claimed Simi declined, which was why they never worked together. His statement drew criticism from many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng