University of Calabar (UNICAL) suspended 19 students for examination misconduct following disciplinary committee recommendations

The suspensions cover the entire 2025/2026 academic session, with students allowed to return in 2026/2027

UNICAL's enforcement includes students from multiple faculties, highlighting ongoing issues of examination ethics in Nigerian education

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Calabar, Cross River State - The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has announced the suspension of 19 students over alleged examination misconduct.

The affected students were suspended following recommendations by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

University of Calabar suspends 19 students for exam misconduct. Photo credit: University of Calabar

Source: UGC

The Director of Administration, Dr Citizen Ekpo, made this known in a letter signed on behalf of the Registrar, Dr Chukwuka Icha.

The Head of the Public Relations Unit, Mr Effiong Eyo, said the students were suspended after the university senate approved the committee’s recommendations.

As reported by The Punch, Eyo explained that the 19 students were suspended for one academic session, covering the 2025/2026 academic session.

“The university has said the students would resume their studies in the 2026/2027 academic session.”

He said UNICAL had directed all deans, heads of departments and relevant units to enforce the suspension and ensure full compliance with the directive.

According to Vanguard, Eyo said the 19 students are from the faculties of Administration, Social Sciences, Biological Sciences, Arts, Education, Allied Medical Sciences, Pharmacy and Environmental Sciences.

The UNICAL spokesperson added that others are from Nursing Science, Peace and Conflict Studies, Science Laboratory Technology, Estate Management, Marketing and other related departments.

Legit.ng reports that examination misconduct is any unethical or fraudulent behaviour by students to gain an unfair advantage during an assessment.

UNICAL is one of Nigeria's second-generation federal universities, established in 1975 in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

It was a campus of the University of Nigeria (UNN) until it was made a full-fledged federal university.

UNICAL announces one academic session suspension for 19 students. Photo credit: University of Calabar

Source: Facebook

FUOYE suspends 2 students over private video

Recall that FUOYE suspended two students accused of cyberbullying former SUG president James Adio while an investigation into the matter continued.

The disciplinary action followed the online circulation of a private video linked to Adio, which attracted widespread attention across Nigeria.

Student groups and commentators questioned the university's handling of the controversy and called for sanctions against those responsible for leaking private content.

Read more stories on UNICAL:

UNICAL opens 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration for candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the University of Calabar (UNICAL) announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for qualified applicants.

The institution stated that candidates who scored at least 150 in the UTME and selected UNICAL as their first choice were eligible to apply.

The university authorities introduced a fully digital registration process and warned that false declarations would lead to disqualification.

Source: Legit.ng