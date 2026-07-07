A video of Wizkid joking about another career he would like to pursue has surfaced online and sparked reactions from fans

In the clip, the singer was seen chatting with a group of people in what appeared to be a recording studio

His humorous remark left everyone laughing, while fans gave him a special nickname and reacted to the light-hearted moment

Grammy Award-winning singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has jokingly revealed another career he would be interested in pursuing and shared what he believes would happen if he took that path.

The singer was with a group of people in what appeared to be a recording studio, holding a drink while chatting and laughing with those around him.

Reactions as Wizkid jokingly shares his new career interest. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to Wizkid, he is a great businessman. He jokingly told the people with him that he was going to become their manager.

Wizkid speaks about his new career interest

Speaking further, Wizkid confidently said that anyone he chose to manage would make money because of his business acumen.

"Trust me, I'm a great businessman. If I say I want to manage you, you will make money. I'm going to be your manager."

His comment left everyone around him laughing, and the singer also joined in the laughter.

Wizkid teases guests with him about his career interests. Photo credit@wizkdayo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Wizkid's video

Fans took to social media to react to Wizkid's humorous remarks. Many praised his confidence and affectionately referred to him as "Daddy Yo."

Some fans said his confidence is one of the reasons many regard him as one of the biggest names in the music industry.

Others commented on his sense of humour, describing him as naturally funny and saying he always knows how to make people laugh.

Recall that Wizkid has previously shown his love for football. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he once considered pursuing a professional football career before eventually choosing music.

Videos of the singer playing football have also surfaced online, with fans comparing his skills to those of some renowned football stars.

Here is the Instagram video of Wizkid talking about his new career interest below:

What fans said about Wizkid's career interest

Here are comments below:

@lady_aiphy stated:

"Oh popsy thank you for restoring my smile today. Biggest Wiz for life."

@nkeh08 reacted:

"Laughter pill ni bobo yi. Ojuelegba voice and vibe."

@therubyredridinghood reacted:

"Yup!!! He said what he said and it is true. Everybody around Big Wiz de cash out steadily."

@thesandypreneur said:

"A very focused business man!. Biggest bird."

@mary_may004 shared:

"Daddy yo, that's what we want."

@senior_chubbyqueen stated:

"See my 32 outside, Daddy yo make me smile."

Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid FC over feud

Legit.ng had reported that Seun Kuti had continued to react to the way Wizkid’s fans were disrespecting his father, Fela, as he dragged them online.

He issued a stern warning to the fanbase and shared what he would do about their actions while making comparisons with other fan bases.

The Afrobeats star's associate, DJ Tunez, reacted to the video as Wizkid’s fans continued to drag Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng