A Nigerian lady has stirred conversations on social media after proudly showing off her highest academic qualification in nursing

The healthcare professional responded to a question about her educational level by revealing that she had gone beyond a master's degree

Her confident response attracted attention online as she celebrated earning a doctorate in one of the specialised fields of nursing

A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of social media users after proudly speaking about her academic achievement in the nursing profession.

She shared a video in which she responded to a question about her educational qualification.

Lady proudly flaunts achievement after securing PhD in Surgical Nursing. Photo credit: @SandraAkire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

PhD holder proudly bags highest qualification in nursing

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @SandraAkire, anyone who assumed she had a master's degree in nursing would be mistaken because she had advanced even further academically.

She disclosed that she holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Surgical Nursing, proudly celebrating the achievement she attained through years of study and research.

The video quickly gained attention online, with many viewers praising her dedication to education and her commitment to advancing in the nursing profession.

Her post also sparked conversations about the various academic levels available in nursing and the opportunities for professionals to pursue higher qualifications.

While sharing the video, the healthcare professional confidently revealed her academic accomplishment, making it clear that she was proud of how far she had come.

She suggested that although many people stop at a master's degree, she chose to continue her educational journey until she earned a PhD in Surgical Nursing.

Lady bags PhD in Surgical Nursing. Photo credit: @SandraAkire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the video on TikTok, she said:

"Is your education level a Master's in Nursing degree? Omoo higher o. PhD Surgical Nursing."

Reactions as lady celebrates earning PhD in Surgical Nursing

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Zivalux said:

"Marriage or married people left the group chart bosss i tap from your degree grace oo i will graduate once and right."

@mamitorose1 commented:

"I’m starting all over again I want to go and write jamb asap I don’t know if it’s too late I’m a mother of 1 and I’m just 24 can I still meet up."

@ADA reacted:

"Your videos too small for wetin I go do if I get this PhD everyday 15 post till month end. Congrats pretty."

@Shalewa added:

"Nah once I lay flat on the floor just to type congratulations. Nah kids I use my twenties born, I just enter 20, I fit still meet up like this ? Congratulations mama."

@IBK added:

"Omo this is what I wish for myself when I was in secondary schools then to be a surgical nurse but life change it I wish I have someone to even assist me with my school life then."

See the post below:

Canada-based Nigerian woman bags a PhD degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Canada-based Nigerian woman bagged PhD degree and celebrated her husband for standing by her during her studies.

She narrated how her husband sacrificed his career for her studies and how it turned out for them as Canadian citizens.

Source: Legit.ng