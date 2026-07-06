A young lady graduated from Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) with a BSc degree after completing an OND

She sat for JAMB again after transcript processing for direct entry failed, refusing to let closed doors end her academic journey

The FUOYE graduate celebrated the milestone as the first person in her family to earn a university degree

Benson Margret, an aspiring data analyst from Nigeria, has graduated from Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) with a B.Sc. in Finance, capping off an academic journey that took her from a polytechnic in Ibadan to a university degree and a master's programme on the horizon.

Margret shared her story on LinkedIn, tracing a path that began in 2018 when she gained admission to The Polytechnic, Ibadan, to study Banking and Finance. She completed her National Diploma with an Upper Credit, but the result was not enough to satisfy her ambitions.

A FUOYE graduate breaks her family record by becoming the first to bag a degree. Photo credit: Benson Margret/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Graduate advances from polytechnic to university

After graduating, she attempted to process her academic transcript to secure a direct entry into a university, the standard route for OND holders looking to continue their education. That process stalled repeatedly, with doors failing to open despite her efforts.

Rather than settling for what she already had, she chose a different path entirely. She registered for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination from scratch, sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), passed, and secured admission to FUOYE to study Finance at degree level.

The FUOYE graduate officially signed out from the university recently, marking the end of a journey she described as anything but a straight line.

FUOYE student, first to graduate in family

Beyond the academic achievement itself, Margret highlighted what the milestone means for her household. She is the first member of her family to earn a university degree, dedicating the moment to both her parents.

She also hinted at what comes next, noting that a master's degree is already in view.

She said in her original LinkedIn post:

"OND ✅ B.Sc. ✅ Masters in View... The Journey of Resilience! 🎓🎊"

"Yesterday, I officially signed out from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) with a B.Sc. in Finance! But looking back, this journey was anything but a straight line."

"In 2018, I gained admission into The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where I studied Banking and Finance for my National Diploma (ND). I graduated with a strong Upper Credit, but I knew I wanted more for myself. I wasn't ready to stop there."

"I tried processing my school transcript to secure a direct entry into the university, but the doors kept closing and it wasn't coming through. Instead of giving up or letting frustration win, I took a leap of faith, I sat for JAMB all over again."

"I chose Finance once more, passed the cut-off mark, and got into FUOYE."

"Today, I am not just celebrating a degree; I am celebrating resilience. Standing here as a B.Sc. Finance graduate, I am incredibly proud to say that I am officially the first graduate in my family! 😭❤️ Mom and Dad, we did it!"

"As I turn this page, I am focused on integrating Data Analytics into my finance expertise. With my OND and B.Sc. officially bagged, the learning never stops, M.Sc. is firmly in view! 🚀"

"Thank you, God. Thank you to my amazing family, supportive mentors, and friends who stood by me from the very foundation of this academic journey."

"Thank you Jesus!!"

"With a Grateful heart.🙈🙏"

Reactions as FUOYE student bags degree

Legit.ng compiled reactions from LinkedIn users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below:

@Daniel Scott H. said:

"The OND to B.Sc. route gives you something direct entry students miss. you've seen how financial systems work before studying theory, so concepts click faster. that practical foundation makes your Masters way more concrete than abstract learning ever could."

@Deborah Oludele said:

"Congratulations!!!! This is the least you'd be. ✨🤍"

@Adedayo Adebiyi said:

"Congratulations to you Benson Margret Greater heights and achievements 🙏"

FUOYE graduate takes sign-out shirt to vendor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has drawn the attention of many people to a pepper seller.

She explained what he asked her when she visited his shop on Saturday, which made her take her sign-out shirt to him.

Source: Legit.ng