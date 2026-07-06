Iyabo Ojo has opened up about her decision to allow her ex-husband to be present during their daughter Priscilla Ojo's wedding ceremony

The mother of two explained that she invited him because she did not want history to repeat itself, emphasising a cycle she intended to break

The movie star acknowledged that her ex-husband is alive and deserves to witness their daughter succeed in her marriage journey

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has spoken about why she allowed her ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo, to attend their daughter Priscilla’s wedding.

In a recent interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown, the actress explained that she doesn't want history to repeat itself, stating that she strongly believes in ancestral curses.

Iyabo Ojo reveals why she puts her differences aside to let her ex-husband celebrate with their daughter, Priscilla. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo recalled how her parents divorced, and later she also went through the same experience. She said she did not want that cycle to continue with her daughter.

The Queen Mother noted that she had resolved long ago that whatever happened between her and her ex-husband would not affect their children, stating that Ademidun did not wrong their daughter, who is married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

The mother of two stressed that her decision was about protecting Priscy’s happiness and future, regardless of her own differences with her ex-husband.

The filmmaker further pointed out that her children’s father is alive, not dead, and that fact also influenced her decision.

"There's something called ancestral curses. And we Africans believe it. Christians also. And I believe that if you do not want something to continue, you have to be able to break it.

So I made up my mind: whatever situation that had happened—because my dad and my mom also, you know, were not together—every mistake they had made that I have made, my children will not make it.

So I had to put aside what I felt, my differences, and clear her path. And that's why I said, I have paid the price for her to succeed, for her to be happy in a marriage.

Her father is not dead. He's alive. So why can't he be there? He didn't wrong her. Me and him fell out. It has nothing to do with her. I made the choice to marry him, right? So whatever it is that is going on between me and him is between me and him. It shouldn't extend to my daughter."

Watch Iyabo Ojo explaining her decision about her ex-husband attending her daughter's wedding below:

Social media users react to Iyabo Ojo's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users praised the actress for her wisdom and for putting her children first.

@Friskie_:

“This is a word of wisdom that single mothers should emulate because whether you like it or not your kids will always find their way back to their fathers if he his still alive though”

@vinexsky:

“People don't know, there's ancestral curse watch the pattern in your parents family and watch your own family.”

@mamateeog:

“A mother that has sense and want the best for her children”

@MonwoluwaS:

“Much as I don't really like Iyabo as a person, this is pure wisdom from her.”

@mimieniiyi:

“Iyabo spoke well. She puts her kids first always.”

Iyabo Ojo opens up about breaking family patterns as she explains why her ex-husband attended Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo celebrates son Festus on his birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo marked her son Festus Ojo’s birthday with a special song and a heartfelt message on June 21, 2026.

The proud mother referred to her first child as her golden boy and expressed gratitude for the joy he brings to her life.

Festus responded with warm appreciation, while his sister, Priscilla Ojo, and several Nollywood stars also joined in to honour his special day.

Source: Legit.ng