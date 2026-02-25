An old video of singer Brymo has surfaced online amid the saga involving his colleague Simi

Simi has been dragged online over her old tweets about abuse involving children, with many reacting to them and some calling for her cancellation

Fans were disappointed after hearing what Brymo said to Simi, especially as she was married at the time

Nigerian singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, is facing backlash over an old interview in which he spoke about his colleague Simi Kosoko, wife of Adekunle Gold.

The female singer has been in the eye of the storm over her old tweets about abuse involving children, with many calling for action to be taken against her.

Amid the controversy, an old interview granted by Brymo resurfaced online, where he spoke about the possibility of having a collaboration with Simi.

According to the Ara crooner, if Simi was to collaborate with him, she would have to “lay with him.” He said he listens to his muse and would not work with her if she could not do that.

The singer added that Simi sleeps with her husband, Adekunle Gold, which is why their songs flow well whenever they collaborate.

Brymo also claimed that Simi told him she could not do that, and he declined to collaborate with her because of it.

Fans share their take on Brymo’s utterance

Reacting to the resurfaced clip, many fans expressed outrage over his statement. Some said it was inappropriate to make such comments about a married woman.

Others recalled his past feud with Burna Boy and claimed that the Grammy winner once suggested Brymo’s mindset was part of the reason he is no longer in the limelight.

A few also warned that people should be cautious about leaving their children around him, given the nature of his comments.

Reactions to Brymo's old interview

Netizens shared their take about what the singer said about his colleague, Simi in the old interview. Here are comments below:

@xo_realtommy commented:

"Na now I understand wetin burna talk. Na the reason why he fell off according to burna."

@sena.4real reacted:

"Can you imagine. No one should leave their kids around this guy. Only in Nigeria someone would openly say something like this and get away with it."

@yorubabritish stated:

"wetin baba dey smoke."

@tifankemes shared:

"Straight forward guy, truthful no faking."

@alexdeyrel said:

"Looking from afar you will wonder how some people missed it. But when you hear their thought process. You will know exactly why them no get glory again….imagine weytin you Dey talk outside. Even if you reason am for your head e no suppose end for your head."

@mrklasic_officiel shared:

"The fact that he feels comfortable yapping about this."

Brymo slams Portable for offering to help

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Brymo replied Portable and slammed him for offering to collaborate with him.

Portable had made a video where he said that he used to sample Brymo's song while he was still an upcoming singer. Zazu added that it was hatred that made Brymo not to be in the limelight again.

Responding to the video, Brymo told the singer that he was not available for a collaboration. He advised him to face the matter that concerns him.

