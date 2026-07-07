A Polymarket bettor reportedly walked away with an eye-watering ₦772 billion after backing Portugal not to beat Spain

Spain knocked Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino

The defeat ended Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign and prompted Roberto Martinez to step down as Portugal coach

One football fan has become the talk of the betting world after reportedly winning a staggering ₦772 billion by backing Spain to avoid defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A bettor identified as "Sisyphus" placed a wager worth $563,156 on Portugal not to win their knockout clash against Spain.

Spain laboured to an uninspiring 1-0 victory over rivals Portugal in their last-16 tie thanks to Mikel Merino's late strike. Photo by Joosep Martinson

Source: Getty Images

According to Polymarket Sports, the market carried overwhelming odds of 99.9%, reflecting widespread confidence that Portugal would fail to emerge victorious.

When the final whistle blew in Dallas, the prediction proved correct, allowing the bettor to cash out almost instantly.

While the actual profit from the trade was relatively small due to the near-certain odds, the eye-catching valuation attached to the position quickly sparked widespread reactions online, with football fans stunned by the sheer scale of the figures involved.

Spain end Ronaldo's final World Cup dream

The wager ultimately hinged on one dramatic moment deep into stoppage time.

For much of the contest, Spain and Portugal struggled to produce the spectacle many had anticipated. Despite boasting world-class talents on both sides, clear-cut chances were few and far between.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after Portugal's heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Just as extra time appeared inevitable, Spain finally found the breakthrough.

Substitute Mikel Merino timed his run perfectly to meet a clever pass from Ferran Torres before calmly firing beyond Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Sky Sports reports.

The late strike secured a narrow 1-0 victory for La Roja and booked their place in the quarter-finals, while Portugal's World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking conclusion.

The defeat also marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearance at football's biggest tournament after the veteran forward had confirmed before the competition that this would be his last World Cup.

Portugal face major changes after exit

Portugal's elimination triggered immediate changes behind the scenes.

Head coach Roberto Martinez stepped down shortly after the defeat, ending his tenure following another disappointing knockout exit despite leading one of the tournament's strongest squads.

For Spain, however, the victory represented another significant milestone.

Luis de la Fuente's side reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Their reward is a mouth-watering clash against Belgium, who arrive full of confidence after an impressive run through the knockout stages.

Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Portugal clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, which has enjoyed a decent level of success with predictions at this World Cup, has released its update on Portugal vs Spain.

The mysterious cat backs Spain to make the match Cristiano Ronaldo’s last appearance at the World Cup after he confirmed it would be his final tournament.

Source: Legit.ng