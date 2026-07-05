Cristiano Ronaldo praises Lamine Yamal before Portugal's World Cup showdown with Spain

Portugal captain admits Spain are favourites but remains confident of victory

Ronaldo calls for unity and courage ahead of the blockbuster round of 16 tie

Cristiano Ronaldo has lavished praise on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal ahead of Portugal's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Spain, while insisting his side have what it takes to eliminate one of the tournament favourites.

The veteran forward, who is leading Portugal at his sixth FIFA World Cup, acknowledged Spain's quality but stressed that knockout football is often decided by fine margins rather than reputation.

Speaking before Monday's blockbuster encounter in Dallas, Ronaldo described Yamal as one of football's brightest young talents but made it clear that Portugal's focus is on overcoming Spain as a collective rather than stopping one individual.

The Al-Nassr striker's comments come as both Iberian rivals prepare for one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Ronaldo praises Yamal's bright future

Yamal has emerged as one of Spain's standout performers despite his young age, attracting praise from football legends across the world.

Ronaldo joined that list by predicting a bright future for the Barcelona star while reminding reporters that Spain's strength extends far beyond one player.

"Lamine is a player with a lot of future. He's doing very well and his future will be great. But I see Spain as a whole. They are very good and it will be very tough."

The Portugal captain avoided singling out individual opponents, insisting Luis de la Fuente's side possess quality in every department.

Portugal believe they can upset Spain

Although Ronaldo admitted Spain deserve to be considered favourites, he said Portugal have complete belief that they can advance.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner noted that both countries know each other well and expects another fiercely contested encounter.

"Spain is always a candidate to win whatever it is… we know they are favourites… but I have the feeling that we will win."

Ronaldo also stressed that Portugal's success will depend on teamwork instead of relying on individual brilliance.

"I don't want to individualise… they are very good and it will be a very tough battle. We need faith, run and courage."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star further acknowledged Spain's consistency on the international stage.

"Since I've been here, I always see Spain as a contender. They play very well and it will be very hard."

Heavyweights collide in Dallas

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 after edging Croatia 2-1, with Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos finding the net.

Roberto Martínez's men head into the contest unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions and will hope to extend that impressive run.

Spain, meanwhile, cruised past Austria 3-0 in their previous knockout fixture, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice to continue his fine goalscoring form.

The Spaniards have now gone 14 consecutive matches without defeat and have yet to concede a goal during this World Cup after recovering from a group-stage draw with Cape Verde.

The most recent meeting between both nations came in the UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal triumphed on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

With experienced stars like Ronaldo facing emerging talents such as Yamal, Monday's showdown promises to be one of the standout matches of the tournament.

Ronaldo and Oyarzabal lead attacking threats

Ronaldo remains Portugal's biggest attacking weapon after scoring three goals during the World Cup, including several crucial strikes that helped guide his country into the knockout stages.

Spain will also rely heavily on Oyarzabal, who has found the net four times in the competition and currently ranks among the tournament's leading scorers.

Both teams have shown impressive attacking form in recent weeks, but defensive solidity could ultimately determine who progresses to the last eight.

Ronaldo set for possible final World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing at his final FIFA World Cup after his sister, Katia Aveiro, claimed the Portugal captain intends to retire from international football after the tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner later responded to the speculation by saying he would discuss his future with his family after the World Cup, insisting any decision would be made calmly rather than in the heat of the moment.

Source: Legit.ng