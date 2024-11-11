Uche Ogbodo has continued to drag May Edochie over the behaviour of her fans towards her

In her post, she noted that they were not fans, but they were from hell and said that May should caution them

Ogbodo shared the step she was ready to take if May does not act or caution her fans

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo seemed not ready to forgive May Edochie and her fans for all they have been doing to her.

Legit.ng had reported that Ogbodo had called May Edochie's fans coven of witches and also dragged the mother of three.

In another post, she went directly for May and said that if she can praise her fans in an interview she granted with AY, then she was aware of what was happening.

The movie star also noted that If Edochie cannot caution her fans from sending threats to people, it was all shades of wrong.

Uche Ogbodo shares her action

In another post, the woman, who lost millions to robber noted that she was not ready to keep quiet because Edochie's fans were coming for her family.

Uche Ogbodo added that no mother will watch when her children were being threatened.

What fans said about Ogbodo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@storytimewithblessing_:

"Keep making Queen May to trend."

@iykeumeh2626:

"This May na cultist and I love it for her."

@fassycommunications:

"May said what she said. Her fans dont come for you unless you come for her. She was so sincere with the answer. Show your insensitivity and get it gbasgbos."

@onyi99:

"She will still not answer you. If she can ignore Yul who are you."

@w_filmz_pictures_:

"Uche can you just rest in Jesus name she’s way ahead of you she has big box office movie selling are you just being jealous for no reason no cap where May go enter as it stands you Uche you can’t enter there dem no born your PAPA well to enter there."

@iamuche22:

"If May can ignore her husband like he never exist, who is Uche?"

@mimiibeh_:

"Uche rest please Ah ah."

@prettypam249:

"This is one thing with Uche, she too talk."

@classiclnteriordesingner:

"It's like she has been waiting to drag May why can't this uche see that everyone is against her insensitivity for years it's May and her fans she wants to hold I see people are talking about her frying plantain she told the other woman who lost her dad and people are still telling her the same thing why can't she talk about it too why only focus on queen May."

@emmanuel_lighty:

"Uche are you Fanless?"

@mayyuledochie_lovers:

"It’s now boldly clear that you have May on your mind all this tym but an opportunity have never presented itself then."

May Edochie fault claims about her

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had shared a painful misconception about her by some married men after she left her marriage.

May spoke as a guest on Glass House podcast anchored by comedian AY, where she addressed issues about her life.

May noted that some married men believe she was misleading their wives because she left her marriage.

