Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris made the frontline of blogs lately

This was after series of screenshots showed that the couple were reportedly not in good terms

This came up months after the movie star underwent her Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) and tummy tuck surgery

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris have stirred speculation about trouble in their marriage after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Screenshots of their Instagram pages quickly went viral on blogs, showing that the two stars no longer follow each other.

Uche Ogbodo and husband trend online as breakup rumours spread. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

This unexpected move has fueled online chatter, with many asking: “What is happening?”

The couple, who tied the knot on January 5, 2023, in the actress’ hometown in Imo State, have often shared affectionate posts and moments online, making the sudden social media rift even more surprising.

See the screenshot below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo was excited to have undergone a BBL, as seen in one of her recent videos on Instagram.

The movie star, who lost properties to daredevils a few months ago, has been vocal on social media about working on her body.

She noted that she had gained a lot of weight as a result of childbirth and wanted to get rid of the unwanted fat.

Uche Ogbodo has been sharing her journey with her fans online, including visits to the hospital and her doctor to prepare for the surgery.

In a new video, she appreciated God that the first stage was done and dusted.

Uche was seen wearing her body shaper after the first phase of her surgery.

The way she walked suggested she was in pain, though she appeared to be concealing it from her fans.

Her tummy appeared noticeably flat, as though she had also undergone a tummy tuck, while her backside looked larger and slightly curvier.

The actress, who had clashed with May Edochie and her fans online a few months earlier, was seen instructing the person filming to focus on her tummy.

She also asked them to capture her backside and later requested a cut, almost as if she were directing a film.

Uche Ogbodo and husband make headlines. Credit: @ucheogodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo and husband trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

andra_oscar said:

"Wait… what’s funny??… why are you guys laughing?"

winniefrancesebiuwa said:

"The most important thing is she has gotten 2 children from him, two beautiful children for that matter. Mtchew, she didn't lose anything, and it was not out of wedlock. It's a win-win for Uche."

nneka436 said:

"Suuuuuuii 😂😂😂😂😂😂 even with the BBL."

chukwuma_eboigbe said:

"I knew this was going to happen after she did that yansh😂😂."

pryska15516 said:

"Why is unfollowing each other on social media the first thing Nigerian couples do once there's a slight misunderstanding??"

nurse_chinwendu34 said:

"They just want to trend 😂😂😂those two nah superglue and paper."

koniwalox said:

"She Dey use toto pay the debt wey she borrow do bbl 😂."

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witches

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online.

She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her. Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

Source: Legit.ng