Veteran actor Sunny Alli stated he does not believe in money rituals despite their popularity in Nollywood movies

He questioned where ritual wealth supposedly comes from, saying the stories fail basic logic

The filmmaker also criticised the industry's portrayal of witches, insisting many supernatural plots are built on myths rather than facts

Veteran Yoruba actor, director and producer Sunny Alli has set off a fresh debate after boldly dismissing one of Nigeria's most controversial beliefs.

The respected filmmaker said he does not believe in money rituals, arguing that many of the stories promoted in Nollywood and widely accepted by the public simply do not make logical sense.

Speaking during an interview on the YouTube programme Oyinmomo, Sunny Alli explained why money ritual stories have never appealed to him.

Sunny Alli says he does not believe in money rituals despite their popularity in Nollywood movies. Photos: Sunny Alli.

Source: Instagram

According to the veteran actor, he has repeatedly asked believers one simple question that they have never been able to answer convincingly.

"I always say I do not believe in money rituals because I once asked them a question," he said.

The actor then challenged the popular belief directly.

He added:

"They said a demon brings money. Does the demon have a printing machine? Will it steal money from the Central Bank of Nigeria or a Bureau de Change?"

According to him, whenever people fail to answer those questions, they simply invent another explanation.

"I asked them, and they were confused, so they came up with another myth that the money comes through a contract that the person did not even bid for," he stated.

The actor also criticised the way witches are portrayed in many Nigerian films.

According to him, scriptwriters often create detailed scenes of witches holding secret meetings despite having no proof such events exist.

"There are some lines that can never be in my scripts. Like witch meetings, I feel it is not realistic because we do not know if it is true."

Questioning the popular imagery used in movies, he added:

"Some even say they wear red clothes. Who went there? Who documented everything?"

For Alli, storytelling should be rooted in experiences people can verify rather than myths passed down over generations.

The actor admitted that he once participated in football betting before deciding to quit.

He stated:

"I can write about hit-and-run because it is real. Those are things people experience. I used to bet before. I mean football betting, but God does not support it. We thank God it is now in the past."

Watch the X video of Sunny Ali speaking against witchcraft and money rituals

Hanks Anuku's camp speaks on viral video

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku recently trended after a recent video of him in Abuja made the rounds on social media.

Legit.ng reports that in the clip, the actor was seen in Wuse 2, Abuja, wearing a black top, jeans, and sneakers while sitting close to a roadside with a disposable cup in his hand.

At different moments, he appeared to be speaking to himself, leaving many social media users concerned about his well-being.

Source: Legit.ng